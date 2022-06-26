U.P. sets new record, 16 crore people fully vaccinated against Covid: Govt
“Uttar Pradesh has achieved a major milestone by becoming the first state in India to fully vaccinate over 16 crore individuals,” the government said in a press statement on Sunday.
According to the statement, over 2,60,80,643 vaccine doses have been administered to children in the age group of 15-17 and over 1,37,51,108 vaccine doses have been administered to children in the 12-14 years age group in the state. Uttar Pradesh is followed by Maharashtra with 16.90 crore doses.
The state is expected to cross 34-crore mark in total doses within this week, officials said.
According to the data from the CoWin portal, a total 339325383 doses of Covid vaccine had been administered, including 175493305 first dose and 160306435 second dose.
“Over 100% of the eligible adult population has been given first dose and nearly 99% among them are fully vaccinated in the state. Uttar Pradesh started administering booster shots (precaution dose) from January 10. About 35.22 lakh ‘precaution doses’ too have been administered so far” officials said.
“People of Uttar Pradesh largely remained safe during the third wave. Even if they got infected with Covid, very few required hospital admissions. This is due to vaccination coverage that restricted infection spread and also reduced its impact among the infected,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general association of international doctors.
-
Maharashtra crisis: Sena initiates legal action against Eknath Shinde and camp
Amid the ongoing political crisis in the Maharashtra government fuelled by minister Eknath Shinde's rebellion, Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant said the party has initiated legal action and served notices to 16 rebel MLAs camping at a luxury hotel in BJP-ruled Assam. A day ago, 16 rebel MLAs, including Shinde, were issued a disqualification notice by the deputy speaker of the Maharashtra Assembly.
-
Lucknow NCB conducts cycle rally to spread awareness against drugs
Narcotics Control Bureau, Lucknow Zonal Unit on Sunday organised a mega cycle rally and other events to mark International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking. The chief guest administered an oath against drug abuse to all the participants. He also flagged off the cycle rally. The event saw the participation of various groups, including Lucknow Cycle Club, Robinhood Army, Lucknow Gazelles, Pedal Yatri, Shrijan Shakti Welfare Society, Nawabi Riders and others.
-
Sena's Sanjay Raut calls rebels ‘living corpses’, has a post-mortem dig too
Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut on Sunday called the rebel lawmakers camping in BJP-ruled Assam “living corpses” and said souls were dead. Stating that the bodies of the 40 MLAs, led by dissident party leader Eknath Shinde, will be sent directly to the Assembly for post-mortem when they come back. Shinde's rebellion, with tacit help from the BJP, has triggered a survival crisis for the Uddhav Thackeray-led coalition government in Maharashtra. NCP supremo Sharad Pawar said in Delhi.
-
UP CM’s helicopter suffers bird-hit, makes emergency landing in Varanasi
UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath's helicopter made an emergency landing, at the Reserve Police lines ground in Varanasi after it suffered a bird-hit on Sunday. The CM had arrived in Varanasi on Saturday evening for a review meet. Around 9.05am, on Sunday, he reached the police lines ground and boarded a helicopter for Lucknow. He later boarded a state plane to Lucknow from Varanasi's Lal Bahadur Shastri International airport.
-
FIR against SP MLA for blocking govt work in Pratapgarh
Pratapgarh police on Saturday lodged an FIR against Samajwadi Party MLA from Raniganj constituency RK Verma and Verma's 55 supporters for blocking government works and under other relevant sections of the IPC. The case has been registered at the Kandhai police station on the complaint of the project manager of the Noida-based construction firm, Mohd Irshad. He claimed that Verma and his supporters also threatened the company's workers when they raised objections.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics