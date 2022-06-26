U.P. sets new record, 16 crore people fully vaccinated against Covid: Govt

“Uttar Pradesh has achieved a major milestone by becoming the first state in India to fully vaccinate over 16 crore individuals,” the government said in a press statement on Sunday.

According to the statement, over 2,60,80,643 vaccine doses have been administered to children in the age group of 15-17 and over 1,37,51,108 vaccine doses have been administered to children in the 12-14 years age group in the state. Uttar Pradesh is followed by Maharashtra with 16.90 crore doses.

The state is expected to cross 34-crore mark in total doses within this week, officials said.

According to the data from the CoWin portal, a total 339325383 doses of Covid vaccine had been administered, including 175493305 first dose and 160306435 second dose.

“Over 100% of the eligible adult population has been given first dose and nearly 99% among them are fully vaccinated in the state. Uttar Pradesh started administering booster shots (precaution dose) from January 10. About 35.22 lakh ‘precaution doses’ too have been administered so far” officials said.

“People of Uttar Pradesh largely remained safe during the third wave. Even if they got infected with Covid, very few required hospital admissions. This is due to vaccination coverage that restricted infection spread and also reduced its impact among the infected,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general association of international doctors.