UP showcases investment potential at Mumbai roundtable

Invest UP on Tuesday showcased the state’s progressive and investor-friendly policies, seamless facilitation, and enabling environment at a roundtable hosted at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai. Chief secretary Manoj Kumar Singh interacts with industrialists in Mumbai on Tuesday. CEO of Invest UP Vijay Kiran Anand is also seen present on the occasion (HT)

Chief secretary Manoj Kumar Singh presided over the meet, while CEO of Invest UP Vijay Kiran Anand moderated the session, which was attended by leading industry figures.

Manoj Kumar Singh emphasised the state’s commitment to fostering an investor-friendly environment characterized by speed, transparency and integrity.

Niranjan Hiranandani, chairman of the Hiranandani Group, confirmed plans to double the capacity of its data center by adding 30 MW and unveiled a ₹28,440 crore chip manufacturing project under Tarq Semiconductors in Noida, recently approved by the state cabinet.

The company has already established the state’s first 30 MW data center—Yotta Data Services—which was completed in just 18 months during the pandemic.

Sindoor Mittal, vice chairperson of Avaada Group, highlighted the rapid commissioning of a 1.5 GW solar module manufacturing unit within a record four months, attributing the achievement to swift government approvals.

She reaffirmed the company’s commitment to the state’s renewable energy sector, announcing an additional investment of ₹20,000 crore.

KC Jhanwar, managing director of UltraTech Cement Ltd., shared that the company has successfully expanded to seven locations, including Aligarh, Bara, Dalla, Dadri, Tanda, Sikandrabad and Lucknow.

The company plans further expansion in Aligarh, Shahjahanpur and Tanda, with an investment of ₹1,981 crore.

Sanjay Banga, CEO & MD of Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd., Pramod Patwari, CFO of Balrampur Chini Mills, UPDF Chairman Pankaj Jaiswal and Arnav Gupta of Rimence DSP Infra were also present and shared their companies’ future investment plans in the state.