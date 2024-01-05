UP STF guns down notorious gangster carrying 1 lakh bounty

The Special Task Force (STF) of Uttar Pradesh police early on Friday morning gunned down notorious gangster Vinod Kumar Upadhyaya, who carried a bounty of ₹1 lakh, during an encounter in Sultanpur district, Director General of Police (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar informed. Representational image.

The STF team, led by deputy superintendent of police Deepak Kumar Singh, cornered Upadhyaya around 3.30am in Dehat Kotwali area of Sultanpur. The gangster was killed after suffering bullet wounds in retaliatory firing of the police.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Upadhyaya had 35 criminal cases against him since 1999 and was most recently wanted in a case of extortion and criminal intimidation registered against him in Gorakhpur in 2023, the DGP said. The then Gorakhpur additional DGP Akhil Kumar had announced the bounty of ₹1 lakh on the gangster on September 8 last year.

STF Additional Director General (ADG) Amitabh Yash said the criminal had an organised gang that committed several offences in Gorakhpur, Basti, Sant Kabir Nagar and Lucknow districts.