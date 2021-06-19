UP tests over 55 mn samples for Covid-19, active cases drops below 5,000-mark

Uttar Pradesh on Saturday surpassed a major milestone as it tested more than 55 million samples for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), the highest in the country. In line with its T3 mantra of Trace, Test and Treat, Uttar Pradesh conducted as many as 273,426 tests in the last 24 hours out of which nearly 125,140 were done through RT PCR.

As of Saturday evening, the total number of tests conducted in the country's most populous state has reached 55,000,515.

Uttar Pradesh was among the worst-hit states of the country during the second wave of Covid-19. However, over the last few weeks, the state brought down the number of daily infections as well as the fatalities.

On Saturday, the number of active cases dropped below 5,000, the health department said in a release. At present, the active cases have declined to 4,957 in the state. It is the first time since March 24, that the number has fallen below 5,000 in Uttar Pradesh.

Over the last 24 hours, the state clocked a total of 294 new cases. Other than Lucknow, all 74 districts of Uttar Pradesh have less than 200 active cases.

Around 592 people got discharged recovering from the deadly disease, the release also mentioned. While the recovery rate has soared to 98.3 per cent. A total of 3,350 people are currently in home isolation, according to the release.

The Test Positivity Rate (TPR) - which shows the level of infections among people stands at 0.1 per cent in Uttar Pradesh, the lowest in the country.

On the vaccination front, the state crossed the mark of 25 billion in administering vaccine doses. Uttar Pradesh is conducting an aggressive vaccination programme in the state, under which so far 2,50,83,802 doses have been administered. In the last 24-hour, 4,60,358 doses were administered in the state as a result of the extensive vaccination campaign.