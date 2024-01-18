U.P. to hold pharma conclave in Hyderabad to attract investment

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government is organizing a pharma conclave in Hyderabad on January 18 in collaboration with Bulk Drug Manufacturers Association of India, the Indian Drug Manufacturers Association (IDMA)-TS and the AP Chapter to attract investments to the state in healthcare and pharmaceutical sectors . Several distinguished pharmaceutical industry leaders from Hyderabad are expected to participate in the event. (Pic for representation)

The conclave will focus on the business-friendly policies and various incentives offered by the state through its industrial and pharmaceutical policies , as well as opportunities in pharmaceutical research and manufacturing, particularly in the upcoming Pharma Park in Lalitpur district and other parks and facilities.

The UP government will be represented by its high-ranking officials, GN Singh, advisor to the chief minister, Abhishek Prakash, CEO, InvestUP, and Mayur Maheshwari, CEO, UPSIDA, at the conclave. Several distinguished pharmaceutical industry leaders from Hyderabad are expected to participate in the event to convey their interest and expectations from the UP government .

The event will be graced by prominent industry captains, leadership, members of organizational bodies and representatives from regulatory authorities and other pharmaceutical industry stakeholders. The UP government has roped in industry experts as brand ambassadors of the pharma sector in southern India to help attract the right investment in this sector.