UP to open schools for Classes 9-12, parents reluctant to send wards

Days before schools from class nine to 12 are to be re-opened across the state on August 16, as per state government orders, most parents have not given their consent for physical classes, in view of a possible third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a survey conducted in La Martiniere Girls College and St Agnes Loreto, most parents refused to send their children to school. “More than 75% parents of our class nine to 12 students expressed reluctance in sending their girls to school because of the pandemic,” said principal of La Martiniere Girls Aashrita Dass. St Agnes Loreto Day School principal Debra Bunny said, “There are 300 students [in classes 9-12]. We sent the survey to them and most of them said they don’t wish to send their daughters to school from August 16.”

Looking at the poor response, both the schools have decided to continue with online classes. At La Martiniere College, out of 1,250 students of class 9 to 12 parents, around 150 have given their consent to send their children for physical classes, said principal Carlyle McFarland. Though the school administration has decided to open the school, its boarding facility will remain shut as of now.

Lucknow Public Collegiate has decided to delay the opening by a week. Jawaid Alam Khan, CBSE coordinator and director of the school said, “Both our branches will re-open a week later because we are making arrangements to ensure safety of the students who will appear for physical classes. Even then, we will be using the hybrid model for classes.”

Sarvesh Goyal, chairman, GD Goenka Public School where around 500 students are enrolled in classes 9-12, said, “We have received consent from around half of the parents for physical classes. We will start the school with 50 % strength. The online classes will also run parallelly.” HN Upadhyay, Principal MD Shukla Inter Colleges an aided school of UP board said that they will also begin classes despite low number of consent from parents, “We only received consent from parents of 50 students out of 125. But we will begin physical and online classes from August 16.”

The state government has advised that the schools be run in two shifts with 50% strength to ensure Covid-19 measures. Meenakshi Bahadur, principal, Study Hall School said, “We are calling only 50% of strength so we don’t need two shifts. Online classes will continue for the students who are not attending school physically.”

Dr Urvashi Sahni, founder president & CEO, Study Hall Educational Foundation, said,” We are getting written consent from parents. 53% have consented and the numbers are growing. The rest are hesitant because of fear.”

Mala Mehra, principal of Hoerner College, and secretary, UP Private Schools Association (UPSA) said, “Around 40% of schools staff of UPSA members have been fully vaccinated while 70 % staff have received one shot of the vaccine.” Claiming that over 60% parents have given their consent, Mehra said Hoerner College will reopen from August 16.

Parents maintain they would prefer online classes. Pawan Kumar Acharya, astrologer and author who is father of a class 11 student said, “I have decided to not give consent for my son to go to school till he is vaccinated.”

Shikha Sharma, mother of another class 11 girl, said, “I think it will be a risk sending students to schools when we are hearing about the third wave...I have not given my consent for my child to go to school. I will wait for a few more months before thinking about it as per the Covid-19 conditions then.”

Meanwhile, deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma has expressed confidence over the decision of reopening of schools. “We have held meeting with the district inspector of schools and school managements...The education department will remain in touch with the health department regarding the third wave of the pandemic,” he said.