UP to rationalise land rates, simplify bylaws for industry

The Uttar Pradesh government will set up three high-level committees to address land allotment issues faced by Invest UP. These panels will work to ensure the availability of land for industrial units, rationalise land rates, and simplify building bylaws to attract more investment, a senior government official said on Wednesday. All three committees are expected to submit their recommendations within a fortnight.

The state has notified about 4 lakh hectares of land across various industrial development authorities, including Noida, Greater Noida and the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA). However, master plans have only been prepared for 1.5 lakh hectares, while the process is underway for the remaining land.

First panel to unlock notified areas

The first committee will deal with plan approvals for buildings or plots outside the purview of notified land. It will study practices in other states and suggest ways to develop and unlock these areas for investment. This panel will be chaired by the additional chief secretary/principal secretary of the planning department, an official said.

Second panel to review land rates

Industry bodies have repeatedly urged the state to align industrial land rates with those of neighbouring states like Madhya Pradesh. The second committee will compare rates, review infrastructure standards, and recommend measures to reduce the cost of doing business.

It will be headed by the additional chief secretary/principal secretary of the infrastructure and industrial development department, with members including senior officials from the revenue board, PWD, Invest UP, Noida, UPSIDA, and the law department.

Third panel to ease building bylaws

Complex building bylaws of industrial development authorities have prompted the creation of the third committee. Its goal is to make these regulations simpler, more user-friendly, and supportive of setting up industries on smaller plots, an official said.

The panel, chaired by the additional chief secretary/principal secretary of the revenue department, will review bylaws in other states before making recommendations. Members will include senior officials from the finance department, Invest UP, Greater Noida, and the law department.