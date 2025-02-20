U.P. to set up board for docs, medical teachers hiring

The Uttar Pradesh government has allocated ₹3.34 crore for the formation of the ‘Uttar Pradesh Specialist Doctors and Medical Teachers’ Recruitment Board’ to speed up the selection of government doctors and medical teachers. Finance minister Suresh Khanna announced the move while presenting the state budget for 2025 in the assembly on Thursday. U.P. has over 19,000 sanctioned posts for regular doctors in government hospitals (Sourced)

To attract private sector investment in postgraduate medical education, the state has introduced the Uttar Pradesh Higher Education (Medical) Incentive Policy. A budgetary allocation of ₹22.91 crore has been made under this policy, which aims to boost investment in medical education through financial incentives and capital subsidies.

Currently, U.P. has over 19,000 sanctioned posts for regular doctors in government hospitals, with nearly 14,000 doctors in service, including reemployed and contractual staff. At present, doctors are selected either through the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) or via walk-in interviews for contractual positions. This is the first time a dedicated recruitment board is being set up exclusively for the health and medical education department.

“Once the board is constituted, the selection process will accelerate,” said Dr Sachin Vaish, president of the Provincial Medical Services Association (PMSA), an association of government doctors.

The budget has also allocated ₹4 crore for the establishment of the Uttar Pradesh State Allied and Healthcare Council (UPSAHC). This council will regulate healthcare education at the graduate, postgraduate, and super-speciality levels, develop competency-based curricula, review institutional standards, and oversee faculty training and course approvals. Additionally, ₹100 crore has been earmarked for constructing a new health directorate building.

To strengthen medical education infrastructure, ₹25 crore has been allocated for establishing an autonomous state medical university in Ballia, along with ₹2 crore for the Ballia Medical College. Another ₹25 crore has been set aside for setting up an autonomous state medical college in Balrampur district.

The state government has allocated a total of ₹50,550.42 crore for the medical and health department, a significant increase from ₹27,086 crore in the 2024-25 budget. Among the major initiatives, ₹25 crore has been allocated for setting up a command centre to monitor health ATMs across the state. Additionally, ₹5 crore has been allocated for online monitoring of community health centres, while ₹25 crore has been earmarked for operating ultra-modern pathology equipment at these centres.

Further, ₹5 crore has been allocated for telemedicine and teleconsultation services, and ₹15 crore has been set aside for operating healthcare facilities at community health centres under the public-private partnership (PPP) model.