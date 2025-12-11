Four days after the official deadline ended on December 6, the Uttar Pradesh Waqf Tribunal on Wednesday granted Waqf institutions associated with the UP Sunni Central Waqf Board a six-month extension to upload their documents on the UMEED portal. UP Waqf bodies granted six more months to upload documents on UMEED

The relief came after the Board had lodged an application with the Tribunal requesting the same, as documents of around 40,000 Waqf Institutions were not uploaded within the stipulated time frame.

Sharing more details, Board chairman Zufar Ahmad Faruqi said. “The UP Sunni Central Waqf Board had submitted an application under section 3B to the honourable Waqf tribunal seeking extension of time to upload documents on the UMEED portal as its deadline ended on December 6. We are thankful to the Tribunal, which has accepted our request and granted us six more months. Now, the data entry can be completed by June 5.”

“We will ensure that the work will be completed on war-footing. We will be sending this judgement copy to the central authorities tomorrow (December 11) to once again allow uploading on the UMEED portal. It is expected that the uploading work will resume in a day or two,” added the chairman.

Meanwhile, the chairman of the UP Shia Waqf Board, Ali Zaidi, welcomed the Tribunal’s decision and said, “Now, the Shia Waqf Board will also file an application on the basis of this order, and we are hopeful that we, too, will get an extension.”

As per the official data of the UP Sunni Central Waqf Board, 86,347 out of the total 1.26 lakh Waqf institutions in Uttar Pradesh had initiated their uploading work by the end of December 6. The Shia Waqf Board said the uploading work for 6,585 out of around 7,800 Waqf institutions associated with it was initiated till December 6.

Reacting to the development, the chairperson of Islamic Centre of India and a member of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board’s executive committee, Maulana Khalid Rasheed Farangi Mahali, said, “The time given in the Waqf Act was not sufficient to upload the documents of more than 1 lakh Waqf properties. We are thankful to the Waqf Tribunal and also to UP Sunni Central Waqf Board for the six-month extension.”

“Mutwallais will be relieved after this order. However, we would urge them to take this opportunity and upload documents at the earliest. They should not wait for the deadline to approach. Our helpline and camps to help mutawallis will continue to run till 100% of the documents are uploaded on the portal,” added Mahali.

The UMEED portal, launched by the Union government in June, aims to create a digital inventory of all Waqf properties, streamline management, and ensure real-time data collection and transparency. The last date to register Waqf properties on the UMEED portal, which was launched on June 6, 2025, was December 6, 2025. This is a mandatory requirement under the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, which was enacted on April 5.

Earlier, technical glitches on the portal were sighted as the main reason behind slow uploading of documents on the UMEED portal. However, towards the end of the deadline, the glitches were rectified, which significantly boosted the number of documents uploaded on the portal.