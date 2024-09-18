UPA govt didn’t clear Jewar airport, Ganga E-way during my tenure: Maya

LUCKNOW: Claiming the initiative for the upcoming projects of Jewar airport and Ganga Expressway, former chief minister and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati on Tuesday criticised the then UPA government, led by the Congress, at the Centre for not clearing the projects meant for the welfare of the people. BSP supremo Mayawati (File)

In a post on X, Mayawati stated that the political rivalry between the government and the opposition should not reach a point where it begins to hinder societal welfare and national development. She said that her BSP government in Uttar Pradesh (2007-2012) faced this biased approach from the then UPA government at the Centre, which created obstacles in clearing the two major projects of Jewar airport and Ganga Expressway, both of which were proposed during her tenure.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stones for the Jewar airport and Ganga Expressway on November 26, 2021, and December 18, 2021, respectively.

The Yogi Adityanath government has since doubled the budgetary allocation to ₹2,057 crore for the country’s longest 594-km Ganga Expressway, aiming to provide world-class infrastructure to investors. The Ganga Expressway will connect Meerut, Hapur, Bulandshahr, Amroha, Sambhal, Budaun, Shahjahanpur, Hardoi, Unnao, Rae Bareli, Pratapgarh, and Prayagraj.