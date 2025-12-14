UP ANTF arrests MDMA trafficker, seizes drugs worth 1 cr in Bhadohi

The Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) of Uttar Pradesh has arrested an alleged drug trafficker and seized 1.010 kg of illegal MDMA (Methylenedioxymethamphetamine), estimated to be worth around ₹1 crore, along with other materials, senior police officials said on Saturday. Representational image (Sourced)

According to a press note, teams of the ANTF operational units from Lucknow and Kanpur conducted a joint operation and arrested the accused from village Mahjuwa under Suriyawan police station limits in Bhadohi district, also known as Sant Ravidas Nagar. The accused has been identified as Vijay Kumar Dubey, a resident of the same village.

Police said the ANTF team recovered 1.010 kg of MDMA, two laboratory reagent glass bottles, two electronic weighing machines and one mobile phone from his possession. During interrogation, the accused allegedly told investigators that he runs a firm named Laxman Narayan Trading, through which he procured chemicals from a company identified as PV Kurma International in Unnao.

Officials said the accused allegedly used the chemicals to manufacture MDMA and sold it in bulk and retail quantities using electronic weighing machines, earning substantial profits.

A case has been registered against the accused at Suriyawan police station under relevant sections of the NDPS Act. Police said further investigation is underway to identify other persons involved and trace the supply chain linked to the illegal narcotics trade.