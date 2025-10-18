UPERC notice to UPPCL over higher smart meter charges

The Uttar Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission (UPERC) has issued a notice to the UP Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) for unilaterally fixing and collecting higher charges for smart prepaid meters without prior approval.

The directive follows a petition by the Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Upbhokta Parishad under Section 142 of the Electricity Act, 2003, alleging violation of the Commission’s orders.

UPERC objected to the UPPCL arbitrarily determining smart prepaid meter cost.

Instead of seeking regulatory approval, the corporation reportedly used the rate of non-smart prepaid meters (IS:15884) as a base to set the cost of smart meters (IS:16444), resulting in an unauthorised recovery of about ₹6,016 per consumer. This pushed new connection costs from around ₹1,032 to between ₹6,100 and ₹6,400, breaching the Commission’s Cost Data Book norms.

The Commission has directed UPPCL’s managing director to submit a reply within 15 days, warning that contempt proceedings under Section 142 could follow if violations are confirmed.

Upbhokta Parishad president Avadhesh Kumar Verma welcomed the order, calling it a “Diwali gift” for the state’s 3.62 crore electricity consumers.

Verma cited data from the Jhatpat Portal between September 11 and October 18, showing 2.28 lakh applications and 69,219 new connections, estimating that around ₹41 crore was collected in excess. He also reiterated the demand that under Section 47(5) of the Electricity Act, consumers must retain the option to choose between postpaid and prepaid meters.