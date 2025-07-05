UPITS 2025 roadshow held in Delhi to attract investment, industry participation

In a bid to position Uttar Pradesh as a gateway to investment, the state government, in collaboration with India Exposition Mart Ltd. (IEML), organised a roadshow for the 3rd edition of the UP International Trade Show (UPITS) 2025 in New Delhi on Friday. The logo of UPITS 2025

The trade show is scheduled to take place from September 25 to 29 at the India Expo Centre and Mart in Greater Noida.

Rakesh Sachan, cabinet minister for MSME, Khadi and Village Industries, represented the state government at the event. He was joined by Alok Kumar, principal secretary (MSME), and Rakesh Kumar, chairman of India Exposition Mart Ltd.

The roadshow saw participation from representatives of several embassies—including Austria, Canada, Vietnam, Norway and Singapore—along with members of trade associations, buying and sourcing consultants, sectoral leaders and stakeholders from across North India.

Addressing the gathering, minister Sachan highlighted Uttar Pradesh’s rapid transformation into a hub of opportunity, driven by focused development, entrepreneurship, and international engagement.

Principal secretary Alok Kumar added, “Uttar Pradesh seems like a giant waking up—rapidly growing—and now it has the UP International Trade Show to showcase its industrial and cultural strengths. It’s an export gateway for our MSMEs, artisans, and entrepreneurs. With each edition, UPITS is building bridges from local businesses to global markets, strengthening our resolve to contribute to the vision of a trillion-dollar economy.”

The roadshow offered a preview of several enhanced features of UPITS 2025, including expanded exhibitor categories, focused B2B meetings, buyer delegations, ODOP (One District, One Product) showcases, and dedicated export promotion zones.

The initiative aims to attract robust industry participation while ensuring strong regional and international buyer turnout. The Delhi roadshow was part of a nationwide campaign to build awareness and engagement for UPITS 2025.

Following the Delhi edition, additional roadshows will be held in Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Ahmedabad as part of the ongoing promotional drive.