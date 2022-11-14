UP: Man arrested for rape, murder of girl in Unnao

A 25-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly raping and murdering a college girl in Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao district on Friday, police said on Monday.

According to the police, the accused Raj Gautam, who knew the girl, raped her when she was alone in her house. The girl’s younger sister discovered the body lying in a pool of blood in the courtyard and informed their parents and the police. The girl was taken to the hospital where she was declared dead. Autopsy conducted by a panel of three doctors confirmed that she was raped and serious injuries caused to her private parts, said the police.

Superintendent of police (SP) Unnao, Siddharth Shankar Meena said the girl’s father, a teacher, lodged a first information report (FIR) on Friday night and the police arrested Gautam on charges of rape and murder.

Police have found a chat between Gautam and the girl in which the former told her that he was coming over to her house, and the girl rejected it. According to the police, the accused has told them that he had taken two performance enhancing pills before raping the girl.

“The accused and the victim knew each other; a phone was found on the spot and after it was examined the police found the chat. The accused has been arrested and sent to jail. Police will help the family in best possible manner,” the SP said.

The girl’s mother, an ASHA worker, however, was not satisfied with the police investigation and said: “My daughter was gang raped, the kind of injuries she had was not possible without the involvement of more than one person. She was gang raped and people of the village were involved,” she claimed.

She denied her daughter having an affair with anyone. “She was a girl focused on her studies and wanted to become an officer,” she said.