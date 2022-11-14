Home / Cities / Lucknow News / UP: Man arrested for rape, murder of girl in Unnao

UP: Man arrested for rape, murder of girl in Unnao

lucknow news
Published on Nov 14, 2022 01:16 PM IST

Police claimed that they have found a chat between the accused and the victim but her mother denied her daughter having an affair with anyone

The girl’s younger sister discovered the body lying in a pool of blood in the courtyard on Friday. (Representative Image)
The girl’s younger sister discovered the body lying in a pool of blood in the courtyard on Friday. (Representative Image)
ByHT Correspondent

A 25-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly raping and murdering a college girl in Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao district on Friday, police said on Monday.

According to the police, the accused Raj Gautam, who knew the girl, raped her when she was alone in her house. The girl’s younger sister discovered the body lying in a pool of blood in the courtyard and informed their parents and the police. The girl was taken to the hospital where she was declared dead. Autopsy conducted by a panel of three doctors confirmed that she was raped and serious injuries caused to her private parts, said the police.

Superintendent of police (SP) Unnao, Siddharth Shankar Meena said the girl’s father, a teacher, lodged a first information report (FIR) on Friday night and the police arrested Gautam on charges of rape and murder.

Police have found a chat between Gautam and the girl in which the former told her that he was coming over to her house, and the girl rejected it. According to the police, the accused has told them that he had taken two performance enhancing pills before raping the girl.

“The accused and the victim knew each other; a phone was found on the spot and after it was examined the police found the chat. The accused has been arrested and sent to jail. Police will help the family in best possible manner,” the SP said.

The girl’s mother, an ASHA worker, however, was not satisfied with the police investigation and said: “My daughter was gang raped, the kind of injuries she had was not possible without the involvement of more than one person. She was gang raped and people of the village were involved,” she claimed.

She denied her daughter having an affair with anyone. “She was a girl focused on her studies and wanted to become an officer,” she said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, November 14, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out