UPPCL to install smart prepaid meters across U.P.
The UP Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) will soon launch a state-wide drive to install smart prepaid meters in residence of consumers as well as on distribution transformers to contain high aggregate technical and commercial (AT&C) losses.
UPPCL chairman and principal secretary, energy, M Devraj on Sunday said that the Central government had approved funds for metering and others works under the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS).
“As many as 73,27,988 smart prepaid meters will be installed in Varanasi discom, 75,28,737 in Lucknow discom, 53,54,069 in Agra discom, 61,43,361 in Meerut discom and 62,500 meters in Kesco,” he said.
Other works approved under the scheme, he said were laying armed cables in consumers’ premises, converting LT lines into ABC cables, construction of agriculture feeders and strengthening of 33 kv and 11 kv lines.
“The Centre has sanctioned an amount of ₹4543.78 crore for Varanasi discom, ₹4165.32 crore for for Lucknow discom, ₹3771.57 crore for Agra discom, ₹3403.01 crore for Meerut discom and ₹614.93 crore for Kesco,” Devraj said.
He said electricity lines in all the discoms would be replaced with aerial bunch conductors (ABCs) to curb power theft.
-
Haryana to have its own forest research institute: Khattar
Addressing the Haryana Pragati rally at Jagadhri's new grain market on Sunday, chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar announced setting up of the state's first forest research institute at the cost of ₹50 crore to promote plywood industries, mostly based in Yamunanagar. Yamunanagar-Jagadhri twin towns are a hub of plywood and related industries supplying products worldwide. Currently, most of the forest-related research in the region is undertaken by the Forest Research Institute Deemed University, Dehradun.
-
Khalistani links: Police remand of two suspected terrorists extended by 3 days, two sent to judicial custody
The Karnal police on Sunday produced four suspected Khalistani terrorists in court. Two of them were sent to judicial custody while the remand of two others was extended by three more days. With the 10-day remand of accused Gurpreet Singh, Gurpreet's brother Amandeep Singh and Parminder Singh, all residents of Vinjoke in Zira of Ferozepur, and Bhupinder Singh, of Ludhiana district, expiring on Sunday, they were produced in court.
-
Chola Sahib killing: Landa’s involvement comes to fore
TARN TARAN: One of the accused of the Chohla Sahib killing has taken the responsibility for the heinous crime on his Facebook page hinting the involvement of Canada-based gangster Lakhbir Singh, alias Landa, who is also the prime conspirator of the blast at the Punjab Police intelligence headquarters in Mohali.
-
Will bring ancestral homes of all freedom fighters on Punjab’s tourist map: Minister Harjot Bains
Reiterating the Punjab government's commitment to preserve the legacy of freedom fighters, cabinet minister (tourism and culture) Harjot Bains on Saturday said that the AAP government will soon bring the ancestral houses of all freedom fighters on the state's tourist map. Calling Sukhdev Thapar, the Ludhiana-born famous revolutionary who played a major role in the India's struggle for Independence families “a national treasure,” the minister urged the gathering to respect them.
-
Chandigarh firm cheated of ₹3.66 crore, 2 UP men booked
Police have booked two residents of Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, for duping a Manimajra-based firm out of ₹3.66 crore. The complainant, Satya Dev Saimwal, director of Panchkula Finvest Private Limited in Manimajra, said he had met the accused in 2019 and they claimed to be SEBI registered share brokers. Saiwal said that he had given the accused ₹3.66 crore to purchase shares. However, Saimwal didn't receive the shares and they were sold without informing him.
