UP PCS (pre)-2023 results out, 4,047 qualify for mains

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) declared the results of Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services (Preliminary) Examination-2023 commonly known as PCS (Pre)-2023, on Monday night. UP PCS-2023 preliminary examination that was held on May 14. (For Representation)

A total of 4,047 candidates against a total 254 posts on offer have been declared successful. The results have been made available on the official website— https://uppsc.up.nic.in/, said UPPSC secretary Ashok Kumar.

A total of 5,65,459 candidates had applied online for the PCS-2023 examination that was held on May 14. Of them, 3,45,022 candidates had appeared in it. UPPSC had set up a total of 1,241 examination centres in 51 districts of Uttar Pradesh.

According to the commission’s secretary Ashok Kumar, a separate release will be issued regarding the schedule of the mains examination and allow the successful candidates submission of their online applications/examination fee.

The information about the marks/cut-off marks etc of the candidates will be made available on the official website of the commission after the declaration of the final selection results, the UPPSC secretary said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON