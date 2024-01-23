U.P’s 2 cr tap connections lauded at Tamil Nadu meet

Uttar Pradesh’s record of providing 2 crore tap water connections to rural families, shone out at the ‘All India Secretaries’ Conference on Water Vision @ 2047 -Way Ahead’ that began at Mahabalipuram, in Tamil Nadu, on Tuesday. For representation only (HT File Photo)

The success story of Uttar Pradesh with the launch of the Har Ghar Jal scheme, was the talking point at the Mahabalipuram conference, said an officer.

The National Water Mission under the aegis of the ministry of Jal Shakti is conducting the conference with an aim to ideate, share best practices and review action taken on water quality, river health, water use efficiency, and water supply, he said.

Speaking in a session principal secretary, Namami Gange and rural water supply department, Anurag Srivastava, spoke on the plan for ensuring water supply in future and behaviour change among masses for drinking water supply. He stressed on water conservation and measures for climate change.

Srivastava also shared views on real-time monitoring and analysis for rivers including Yamuna, Ganga and their tributaries, on a common platform. He said that climate change has made an impact upon water management, and we need to make plans, for water conservation and supply of drinking water.

Balkar Singh, secretary, Namami Gange and rural water supply department, was also present in the conference.