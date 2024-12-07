U.P.’s core forest areas to get internet access

Wildlife enthusiasts will get internet access in core forest areas of Uttar Pradesh as 4G connectivity is coming up there. Land allocation is underway at 43 sites, including Dudhwa Tiger Reserve, Suhelwa Forest, Kartania Ghat and in Pilibhit also to bring seamless network and internet access, said a press statement from the state government. Forest areas in Uttar Pradesh are renowned for their natural beauty and rich biodiversity. (For Representation)

Under the BharatNet project, the 4G services are being brought to wildlife sanctuaries and biodiversity-rich zones, boosting digital infrastructure in these remote regions to enhance tourists’ experience.

Forest areas in Uttar Pradesh, including Dudhwa National Park, Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary, Chandraprabha Sanctuary and Sohagibarwa Sanctuary, are renowned for their natural beauty and rich biodiversity and are visited by thousands of tourists every season.

In 2022, 41,953 tourists visited Dudhwa and the number went up to 64,753 in 2023. Similarly, Pilibhit tiger reserve got 23,579 tourists in 2022 and in 2023, 54,567 tourists visited the place.

Tourists often face significant challenges due to lack of mobile network coverage. Connectivity gap hampers their ability to seek help during emergencies, disrupts digital payment options and increases the risk of getting lost in the forest. The absence of GPS navigation and limited social interaction further complicates the travel experience.

With good internet speed, different tourists’ groups can even get each others’ location correctly. The government is introducing solutions such as eco-friendly mobile towers, satellite networks, and emergency hotspots in forest areas, ensuring a safer and more convenient experience for visitors, said the press statement.

To ensure efficient implementation and coordination with telecom companies, the forest department has been directed to appoint a nodal officer to coordinate with the telecom companies. The officer will oversee approvals, formalities and project-related coordination, facilitating a smooth and systematic rollout of 4G services.