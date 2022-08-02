UP’s corridors of power abuzz with talks about VRS by 3 IAS officers

LUCKNOW The corridors of power in Uttar Pradesh are abuzz with talks about three IAS officers of the state cadre seeking voluntary retirement.

The three IAS officers, who have sought voluntary retirement, include Renuka Kumar (1987), Juthika Patankar (1988) and Vikas Gothalwal (2003). Though they may have personal reasons to do so, various other possible reasons for their move are becoming a point of discussion.

Those aware of the development said Renuka Kumar, who was on deputation to the centre, sought VRS (voluntary retirement scheme) a bit before her repatriation to the UP cadre. Kumar, who worked on various important positions in the state before proceeding on deputation to the centre, was due to retire from service on June 30, 2023. She was relieved for repatriation to the state cadre on July 28, 2022.

Kumar was at the forefront of UP IAS Association’s campaign (in mid-1990s) to identify three most corrupt IAS officers in the state cadre. She was one among nearly 100 IAS officers, who took part in the association’s voting through secret ballot, to identify the three most corrupt IAS officers in UP cadre. The association’s voting was organised in Lucknow on December 14, 1996 and again in 1997.

Patankar, who was also on deputation to the centre, has worked as principal secretary to governor during Ram Naik’s tenure as UP governor.

She sought VRS though she had more than a year of service left and was due to retire on January 31, 2024.

Vikas Gothalwal, who is on study leave in the UK, reportedly sought VRS on health grounds.

A senior officer said the three officers may have their own reasons to seek the VRS. He said their move, however, had become a cause of concern not only for officers of UP cadre but for others as well. “Both Renuka Kumar and Juthika Patankar may have their own reasons to seek VRS. Their move may compel IAS officers to rethink about going for central deputation. A considerable number of officers apply for central deputation and may have to think again while applying for the same. Gothalwal’s case is, however, different. Gothalwal was on study leave in the UK and may have sought the VRS on health grounds,” said the officer.

“Kumar and Patankar’s move reflects on the prevailing work atmosphere. Both have been working with the central government. In case of Gothalwal, the reasons may however be different,” said a former IAS officer.

Additional chief secretary (appointment department) Devesh Chaturvedi was not available for comment. But there were reports that the three officers sent copies of their letter seeking VRS to chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra and the state appointment department.

