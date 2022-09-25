UPSC returns Uttar Pradesh govt proposal for appointment of new DGP

A query by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on the removal of former director of police (DGP) Mukul Goel has thrown a spanner in the selection of the new state police chief

in Uttar Pradesh.

The UPSC returned the proposal sent by the Uttar Pradesh government for appointment of the new DGP, directing it to reply why Goel was removed before completing his two year-term as directed by the Supreme Court in its order passed in 2006 in the police reforms case

The UPSC also directed the Uttar Pradesh government to attach the self-attested bio-data of all Indian Police Service (IPS) officers whose names have been included in the list for the appointment of the new DGP, a senior state government officer familiar with the development said.

After shunting Mukul Goel from the post of DGP on May 11, the Uttar Pradesh government had appointed 1988-batch IPS officer DS Chauhan as acting DGP on May 13.

In the first week of September, the U.P. government sent a list of 42 IPS officers for the appointment of the new DGP. The list included the IPS officers up to the 1992 batch who have completed 30 years of service.

The list included the names of acting DGP DS Chauhan as well as Mukul Goel, who is the senior most IPS officer in the state.

In its reply, the state government has informed the commission that Goel was removed on the charge of disregard for government work, lack of interest in departmental work and inaction, a state government officer said.

The state government has also informed the UPSC that as the senior superintendent of police (Saharanpur), Goel was suspended in 2000 on the charge of dereliction of duty.

During the Muzaffarnagar riots in 2013, he was ADG (Law and Order) and due to his slackness, the area was engulfed in communal violence, the officer said.

Besides, a case was registered against him in connection with police recruitment irregularities in 2006. Later, he got a clean chit from the anti- corruption cell, the officer said.

Goel was appointed DGP on June 30, 2021 on the basis of the panel of IPS officers sent by the UPSC for the coveted post. There was no improvement in his working after appointment to the DGP’s post as he often disregarded state government orders, the officer quoted above said.

Even as the Uttar Pradesh government is likely to send a fresh proposal on Monday, the UPSC action has put a question mark on the appointment of DS Chauhan as the full-time DGP as he is set to retire in March next year. Along with service record and experience, the UPSC factors which officers who are to retire after six months while sending the panel to the state government for appointment of the state police chief.

The Uttar Pradesh government did not consult the UPSC while appointing DS Chauhan as the acting DGP, people familiar with the issue said.

