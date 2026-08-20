MUMBAI: The Gamdevi police registered a case on Thursday after a family member of a labourer, who died on August 3 while working at the Lakhi House (Cadbury House) construction site in Mahalaxmi, filed a complaint alleging negligence by the supervisor and crane operator. Police register case against supervisor, crane operator after labourer dies at construction site (Pix)

The deceased was identified as Mohammad Sakir Suban, a resident of Saat Rasta in South Mumbai. His uncle, Abu Rafique, filed the police complaint. Police said both the uncle and nephew worked at the site - the uncle as a carpenter and the nephew as a labourer - where Strong Built Private Limited is constructing a multi-storeyed building with luxury apartments.

On August 3, the belt of a crane carrying a heavy iron beam snapped, causing the beam to fall on Suban. “Suban was trapped under the beam after the crane belt snapped. He was rushed to BYL Nair Hospital where he was declared dead on arrival,” said a police officer. “We registered a case against site supervisor Sachin Achyut Kamthekar and crane operator Vijay Kumar, after the family approached us after completing the last rites at their native place. A notice was served to Kamthekar.”

The case was registered under section 106 (causing death by negligence) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).