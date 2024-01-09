UPSRTC gears up for Pran Pratishtha

After a meeting on Tuesday, transport corporation authorities released a series of instructions for all regional and service managers of the Uttar Pradesh State Road and Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) in the days leading up to and during the Pran Pratishtha (consecration) of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on January 22. A snap from Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. (Sakib Ali /Hindustan Times)

One hundred percent vigilance in terms of cleanliness and maintenance is to be ensured at depots and vehicles heading to Ayodhya, as per the press note from the transport corporation. Additionally, all buses must be equipped with destination boards, mirrors, fog lights, and reflective tape. The regional manager of UPSRTC in Ayodhya will set up a control room, and help desks will be established at toll plazas and other locations for travellers. The directive also emphasises that all service managers should be prepared in case of a vehicle breakdown on any of the specified days.

Among other arrangements, soundboxes have been installed in 335 of the 933 Roadways buses traveling through Ayodhya, and the process of fitting the rest with the same is underway. This measure was ordered by the state government in the lead-up to the consecration of the Ram Mandir so that all buses can play a playlist of Ram bhajans (devotional songs) for the passengers on board.

Minister for transport, Dayashankar Singh, said, “During the events in the coming days, there will be a significant increase in traffic on the Gorakhpur-Ayodhya, Varanasi-Ayodhya, Prayagraj-Ayodhya, Lucknow-Ayodhya, Chitrakoot-Prayagraj-Ayodhya routes.”