UPSRTC to expands network with 63 rural buses in Prayagraj region

Travel across remote parts of Prayagraj region is set to improve with the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) deploying 63 new buses on 55 rural routes. These services, aimed at enhancing last-mile connectivity, are scheduled to start from July 15, informed officials. The move follows detailed field surveys and consultations with MLAs, village heads, and Block Development Committee (BDC) members. (Sourced)

All buses are 42-seater models, built for rural terrain and communities with limited access to public transport. Officials said 34 buses have already reached their respective depots, while the remaining 29 are expected within days.

Out of the 55 approved routes, 25 will operate from Prayagraj and nearby areas, while 19 will be based in Pratapgarh. A few additional services will be launched from Lalganj, connecting key regional cities including Lucknow, Kanpur, Ayodhya, Jaunpur, Chitrakoot, and Varanasi, an official informed.

Some of the new Prayagraj routes include Chitrakoot via Nyayipur and Nawabganj, Sultanpur via Holagarh and Hathigwan, Jaunpur via Suriyawan and Pipri, and Mirzapur via Manda Road and Koraon. In Pratapgarh, routes will link to cities like Lucknow, Kanpur, and Ayodhya, along with direct access to Prayagraj through towns such as Durgaganj, Jamtali, and Patti.