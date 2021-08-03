Use tech to solve people’s problems, says UP CM to new SDMs

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has asked the newly recruited sub-divisional magistrates (SDMs) to use technology in solving public problems and thereby ensuring that no one is deprived of justice in Uttar Pradesh.

“During Janata Darshan programmes, I have seen that most of the public problems are of tehsil and police station levels. Most of you are tech-savvy and with the use of technology, you can solve the problems of the public thereby saving their time too,” Yogi said while addressing the newly appointed SDMs at a programme organised at Lok Bhawan on Tuesday.

Congratulating the officers on the occasion, the chief minister also handed over appointment letters to 51 new SDMs selected after clearing PCS- 2019 examination.

On the recruitment process in the state, he said, “Before 2017, the process of government jobs in Uttar Pradesh was vitiated. Casteism and nepotism were prevalent everywhere due to which matters went to courts and the courts then ordered CBI investigations. The youth of Uttar Pradesh got frustrated by it.”

“After coming to power, our government ended the predominating chaos and corruption in boards and commissions by expediting the process, conducting recruitments with transparency and clarity,” Yogi added. “Our government has given government jobs to more than 4.5 lakh youths in Uttar Pradesh and no recruitment is pending in the court,” the CM said.

Speaking at the event, deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma gave a message to the newly selected deputy collectors to be self-confident, reflective and to work above personal interests. UP minister for finance, medical education and parliamentary affairs Suresh Khanna instructed the new officers to focus on their work.