Uttar Pradesh assembly set to witness contest for post of deputy speaker

A contest appears to have become inevitable for the election of the Uttar Pradesh assembly deputy speaker with the Samajwadi Party (SP), in a tactical move on Saturday, deciding to challenge the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) nominee Nitin Agarwal.

Agarwal, who technically continues to be an SP MLA, had joined the BJP with his father and former MP Naresh Agarwal in 2018. Speaker Hriday Narayan Dikshit had recently rejected the SP’s petition seeking disqualification of Nitin Agarwal.

“Yes, the Samajwadi Party has decided to field Narendra Verma for the post. We have taken a decision in this regard on Saturday and Verma’s nomination will be filed on Sunday,” said Ram Govind Chaudhary, senior Samajwadi Party leader and leader of opposition in the state assembly.

Coming from the Kurmi community, Verma is a six-term MLA from Mehmoodabad in Sitapur. The SP is eyeing the support of the Kurmi community in the 2022 UP assembly election by fielding Verma for the deputy speaker’s post. On seeking support from other opposition parties, Chaudhary replied in the affirmative, saying the same would be done.

“We have time. The election is scheduled to be held on Monday,” said Chaudhary.

All the SP MLAs have been asked to remain present at the party office at 2pm on Sunday when Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav is likely to address them.

Although there have been occasions in the past when an election has been held for deputy speaker, a consensus is usually evolved for unanimous elections.

Will the BJP government work to evolve a consensus? Minister for parliamentary affairs Suresh Khanna was not available for comment.

The BJP’s alliance partner Apna Dal (Sonelal) has demanded that a candidate from the Dalit or other backward classes (OBC) community should be chosen as deputy speaker. The BJP, however, has decided to field Nitin Agarwal, in an apparent bid to reach out to the Vaish community. Senior BJP leader Rajesh Agarwal had tendered his resignation as finance minister ahead of Yogi Adityanath ministry’s first reshuffle carried out on August 21, 2019. There were reports that chief minister Yogi Adityanath had decided to drop him from the state cabinet. The BJP’s move to get Nitin Agarwal is being considered to give a message in the same direction.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav during his recent visit to Hardoi had said his party’s doors were open for the leaders who were feeling humiliated in other parties and wanted to come back to the SP fold.

“The Samajwadi Party has given respect to every leader. Whosoever wants to join the SP is welcome,” said Yadav while replying to a question from media persons in Hardoi recently. Yadav was asked whether his party would admit former MP Naresh Agarwal and his son Nitin Agarwal. Yadav said, “The SP will welcome Naresh Agarwal and Nitin Agarwal if the two leaders say they are feeling humiliated in the BJP.”

Congress MLC Deepak Singh, in a letter dated October 15, 2021 sent to the governor, has demanded that the election for the post of deputy chairman of the legislative council should be held along with election to the post of deputy speaker of the legislative assembly. He said the deputy speaker of the legislative assembly and the deputy chairman of legislative council are generally elected from the opposition and such traditions have taken a back seat during the tenure of non-Congress governments.