Uttar Pradesh Congress minority department targets SP over riots, promises judicial probe

The Uttar Pradesh Congress’s minority department on Monday passed a 16-point resolution promising a judicial probe into riots that took place during the Samajwadi Party (SP) government’s tenure, thereby indicating that the party is getting ready to go it alone in the 2022 assembly election in the state.

The Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee’s minority department resolution also promises a law against mob lynching on the pattern of a bill passed by the Rajasthan government. It said that on coming to power the party would get a bill passed in the state legislature and send the same to the President for approval.

“The UPCC minority department has passed a 16-point resolution at the convention here on Monday,” said UPCC president Ajay Kumar Lallu. This is yet another move by the Congress which has targeted the SP along with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee recently brought out a booklet to be distributed to party workers targeting the SP, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and the BJP alike.

The resolution was passed at the Parivartan Sankalp Sammelan that All India Congress Committee minority department chairman Imran Pratapgarhi and UPCC minority department chief Shah Nawaz Alam attended at the UPCC headquarters here.

“We will discuss the 16-point resolution at the meetings of minority department to be held at the district level and all-important points will be incorporated in the Congress manifesto for the 2022 assembly election in Uttar Pradesh,” said Alam.

Besides the promise of an inquiry into riots and law against mob lynching, the Uttar Pradesh Congress minority department resolution also promises opening of tanneries closed during the SP government’s tenure, withdraw cases registered during agitation against CAA-NRC (Citizenship Amendment Act-National Register for Citizens), the probe into irregularities in waqf properties in the past 30 years, implementation of ₹2350 crore package for minorities announced by Manmohan Singh government, Maulana Azad hostels for students of minorities, implementation of the Mathur Commission report into the 1992 riots in Kanpur and compensation to such innocent persons against whom cases under cow protection law have been rejected by the Allahabad high court.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, in an informal interaction with media persons, had recently indicated her party was open to an alliance in 2022 assembly elections. Uttar Pradesh Congress president Ajay Kumar Lallu has asserted that his party would only align with the smaller parties.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has also declared that the SP will join hands only with smaller parties in the 2022 polls. Other party leaders say the Congress is not a serious contender for power in Uttar Pradesh.

“The Congress is nowhere in the picture and the SP is going to come to power in 2022 elections in Uttar Pradesh,” said Rajendra Chaudhary, the SP spokesman.

Speaking to media persons, Imran Pratapgarhi said the Congress organisation structure has been strengthened in the past two years and he will go door to door to bring the minorities back into the party fold.