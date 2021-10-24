Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Uttar Pradesh: Consumer body seeks govt intervention to get power tariff reduced
lucknow news

The UP Rajya Vidyut Upbhokta Parishad, a body representing electricity consumers in Uttar Pradesh, has sought government’s intervention in getting existing power tariff reduced
Published on Oct 24, 2021 11:21 PM IST
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow

The UP Rajya Vidyut Upbhokta Parishad, a body representing electricity consumers in the state, on Sunday sought government’s intervention in getting existing power tariff reduced in lieu of the 20,596 crore that the UP Power Corporation Ltd (UPPCL) has overcharged consumers over the years.

Parishad chairman Awadhesh Kumar Verma said the government intervention was necessary because the UPPCL was dilly-dallying in doing justice to the consumers despite the UP Electricity Regulatory Commission (UPERC) having said it in its order two years ago that the corporation got the power tariff raised more than it needed by showing high losses and more expenses during a last one decade.

“Acting on our petition seeking tariff reduction, the UPERC on September 17 issued a notice to the UPPCL asking it to respond to our demand within two weeks,” he said adding “But the UPPCL has sent no reply even after more than a month of the notice was served on it.”

He said the Upbhokta Parishad did not favour the demand as raised by some political parties for free power considering the size of the state and the precarious financial state of the UPPCL.

“But the BJP government in the state can give a good message to people and also neutralise Opposition’s offer for free power by getting the tariff reduced,” he suggested adding “And reduction of tariff will be no favour to consumers because doing so is UPPCL’s legal and moral obligation,” he said.

Verma demanded the government to direct the UPERC under Section 108 of the Electricity Act, 2003, asking it to reduce the tariff in public interest.

