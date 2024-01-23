close_game
Uttar Pradesh deputy CM directs officials to ensure timely budget utilisation

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Jan 24, 2024 05:28 AM IST

During a review meeting held on Tuesday, Maurya emphasised that the development work must be visible on the ground.

Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya has directed the officials of the rural development department to ensure timely and effective utilisation of the department’s budget.

Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya. (PTI File)
Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya. (PTI File)

During a review meeting held here on Tuesday, Maurya emphasised that the development work must be visible on the ground. He also urged officials, employees and beneficiaries to download the Namo app.

Maurya further directed officials to submit weekly and monthly progress reports on time and stressed the necessity of constructing roads under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) using 100% FDR technology.

He further said that the state headquarters building for the rural development department would be constructed in Jankipuram in Lucknow, covering 13 acres of reserved land.

