Home / Cities / Lucknow News / U.P. leads in poverty reduction, Yogi says BIMARU tag gone

U.P. leads in poverty reduction, Yogi says BIMARU tag gone

ByHT Correspondent
Jul 19, 2023 12:36 AM IST

Uttar Pradesh’s Chitrakoot figures among the top five aspirational districts in the NITI Aayog’s Champions of Change Delta rankings for May 2023.

Lucknow: As the NITI Aayog’s Multidimensional Poverty Index lauded Uttar Pradesh for taking the lead in poverty reduction, chief minister Yogi Adityanath said the state had been able to shed the ‘BIMARU’ tag and had emerged as a “Saksham Rajya” (capable state) in the past six years.

Yogi made the comment in a tweet following the NITI Aayog’s Multidimensional Poverty Index (MPI) progress review released on Monday. (Pic for representation)
Yogi made the comment in a tweet following the NITI Aayog’s Multidimensional Poverty Index (MPI) progress review released on Monday. (Pic for representation)

BIMARU is an acronym used for Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh to indicate towards their backwardness.

Yogi made the comment in a tweet following the NITI Aayog’s Multidimensional Poverty Index (MPI) progress review released on Monday.

“India records a dramatic decline in # poverty headcount ratio from 24.85 percent to 14.96 percent. UP, Bihar, and MP have recorded steepest decline in number of #MPI poor,” said the NITI Aayog in a tweet.

“In 5 years, an unprecedented sustained developmental focus on health, nutrition and education helped 13.5 crore people escape multidimensional poverty as per National #MPI review 2023. Uttar Pradesh takes lead in terms of poverty reduction with 34.27 million people exiting poverty,” read another tweet of NITI Aayog.

The NITI Aayog in more twitter posts observed that the MPI holistically measured deprivations, using12 indicators across the three dimensions of poverty-- health, education and standard of living. In the past 5 years, provision of sanitation (reduction by 21.8 % points) and cooking fuel (reduction by 14.6 % points) have been two major contributors in decline of the MPI.

Uttar Pradesh’s Chitrakoot figures among the top five aspirational districts in the NITI Aayog’s Champions of Change Delta rankings for May 2023.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, July 19, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out