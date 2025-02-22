Uttar Pradesh needs to multiply GSDP growth rate to achieve trillion dollar target

Uttar Pradesh will have to further multiply its efforts to attract investment and achieve a higher GSDP growth to achieve the objective of turning the state economy into a trillion dollar one, those aware of the state’s economic situation and the steps taken for U.P’s development said. Minister for finance Suresh Khanna, while presenting the annual budget for 2025-2026 in the state legislative assembly, said the GSDP growth rate was 11.6% against India’s GDP growth of 9.6% in 2023-2024. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath had on Friday said in the state legislative assembly that Uttar Pradesh will become a trillion-dollar economy by 2029. While the chief minister may have had the roadmap worked out in 2022 in mind, achieving this objective in the next four years remains a big challenge, according to experts.

A scrutiny of Uttar Pradesh’s budget analysis indicates that the state’s GSDP will reach the level of ₹27.50 lakh crore on March 31, 2025. The GSDP would need to grow at a much faster rate to reach the level of one trillion dollars ( ₹86 lakh crore if conversion rate of ₹86 to a USD is considered).

He also said the GSDP was ₹12.89 lakh crore in 2017-2018 and is estimated to be ₹27.51 lakh crore in 2024-2025. This included the corona pandemic period that adversely affected the economy

The state government has projected a growth rate of 11.85% to take the GSDP to the level of ₹30.77 lakh crore. The state, however, needs to increase the GSDP growth by nearly 2.5 to three times to become a trillion-dollar economy by 2029.

“The projected growth rate of GSDP for 2025-26 is given as 11.85%. To achieve the target of a trillion-dollar economy by the year 2029, the rate of GSDP growth needs to be raised to 32.97% per annum at the prevailing exchange rate of ₹86 to a dollar. The Yogi government’s steadfast commitment to the goal of making U.P. a trillion-dollar economy and its vigorous efforts to mobilise investment and enlarge the size of GSDP are praiseworthy. However, the task of reaching the mark of a trillion-dollar GSDP, specially by the year 2029, remains a Herculean one,” said Professor Yashvir Tyagi, former head of department, economics, Lucknow University.

The state government, in 2022-2023, worked out a roadmap to become a trillion-dollar economy in five years. The state government organised Global Investors Summit-2023 on February 10-12, 2023. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath said his government attracted investment of ₹40 lakh crore at the GIS-2023. The state government will have to hold more (at least two) such summits and implement the investment to achieve the trillion-dollar economy objective.

The state government organised Groundbreaking Ceremony (GBC 4.0) in Lucknow from February 19-21 2024, to implement investment of ₹10.11 lakh crore. Khanna, in his budget address, said ₹6.5 lakh crore of this investment has started commercial production. The state government needs to hold more such GBCs to bring more investment to the ground.