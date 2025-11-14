Uttar Pradesh panchayat polls: SEC plans same-day voting in each district to check duplicate voters

The State Election Commission (SEC) plans to hold next year’s three-tier panchayat polls in each district in one go to check duplicate voters. The decision will enable voters of one district to exercise their franchise on the same day. The previous panchayat polls in Uttar Pradesh were held in 2021. (FILE PHOTO)

“Duplicate vote is an issue.Different measures are being planned to check duplicate/bogus voting. One exercise is currently going on with booth level officers (BLOs) checking the voter list,” SEC officials said.

“If one district votes on the same day for all posts, the chances of one voter going to another polling station will be eliminated,” Uttar Pradesh state election commissioner Raj Pratap Singh said.

The plan stems from the fact that duplicate voters who are under the scanner have their names mentioned in the voter list of two adjacent villages.

“To tackle such voters, we are currently screening the voter list and planning measures that can check any kind of bogus voting,” a senior official at SEC said.

So far, officials have detected over 50 lakh names appearing at more than one polling booth. Booth level officers (BLOs) are cross-checking voter lists in their respective areas. The State Election Commission aims to complete the voter revision process by January 15, 2026.

In several cases, individual names were found registered at more than two booths, prompting the SEC to place special emphasis on cleaning up the voter rolls. BLOs have been instructed to focus on detecting duplicate entries and identifying voters who have moved out of their panchayat areas. Additionally, eligible new voters who will reach the voting age next year are being enrolled.