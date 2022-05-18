Uttar Pradesh: Regulator steps up pressure for installing meters in homes of power employees
The Uttar Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission (UPERC) has stepped up pressure on the UP Power Corporation Ltd (UPPCL) to install meters in the residences of power employees and pensioners as well.
In Uttar Pradesh, around one lakh power personnel and pensioners consume unmetered electricity. They are said to put up strong resistance to any bid to install meters in their houses. They argue that unmetered power was part of their service conditions.
Taking a serious view of their using unmetered power supply in violation of the Electricity Act, 2003, the UPERC in 2016-17 abolished the separate category for them. Back then, the regulator clubbed them with other domestic consumers after which they were supposed to pay bills like any other unmetered consumer till meters were not installed in their residences.
The UPPCL, however, could not start installing meters at its employees and pensioners’ houses nor realise bills as per the new provisions, fearing protests from employees’ unions.
“Now, the commission has sought a report from UPPCL on the continuation of the unmetered electricity to the staff. It has asked the corporation to provide details with regard to the power load employees are using, their monthly consumption and loss of revenue to the corporation,” a UPPCL official said.
The commission had given one week’s time to the UPPCL to submit its report.
“The commission has also ordered every discom to file 10 sample bills each and audited details of the amount deposited against them by power employees connected,” the official said.
Before abolishing the separate consumer category for power men, the fixed charge of ₹160 to ₹600 per month was realised from different levels of employees and pensioners. In summer, there was a provision to pay for air conditioners (ACs) at the rate of ₹600 per AC.
Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Upbhokta Parishad chairman Avdhesh Kumar Varma said that in the tariff order of 2015-16, the commission had given time till January 1, 2016 to the employees and pensioners availing unmetered electricity facility to install meters.
“After January 1, 2016, orders were given for recovery of bills on the basis of estimated consumption from those who did not install meters, but this, too, could not be implemented. Even after seven years, neither the meters are installed nor the billing has been started on the basis of estimated consumption at the houses of employees or pensioners,” he said.
“On the contrary, the collection of bills from departmental employees and pensioners has now stopped. Taking this seriously, the commission has also sought details of the revenue of this category” Verma added.
Trillion dollar economy goal: Uttar Pradesh government amends terms for selection of consultant
The Uttar Pradesh government has amended certain conditions/norms for the selection of a consultant to work out a roadmap to boost the size of the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) to one trillion dollars in five years. The deadline for the submission of e-bids has been already extended to May 24. The technical bids will be opened on May 25. Overseas experience of bidders on projects of a similar nature will be counted.
Dalit professor alleges attack by student on Lucknow University campus
Lucknow University's dalit professor Ravi Kant Chandan, who is in the news after Ravi Kant Chandan's comments on the Kashi Vishwanath- Gyanvapi complex, on Wednesday alleged that he was attacked by a student on the university campus in the presence of a security guard. The police took Karthik Pandey away in a jeep. The Lucknow University Teachers' Association has strongly condemned the attack on their colleague, Ravi Kant Chandan, on the Lucknow University campus.
Students at AIT Pune fall sick, administration bans outside food for two days
Since the past few days, some students from the Army Institute of Technology, Pune, have fallen ill and have complained of dysentery, stomach pain and vomiting. Given the health issues faced by some students, AIT has barred outside food for two days as a precautionary measure. To clarify the same the Southern Command, on Wednesday, issued a statement stating that there is no case of food poisoning in the institute.
Ludhiana | MLA Bagga meets MC chief, emphasises cleaning Buddha Nullah
Raising concern over monsoon preparedness and cleaning of Buddha Nullah, MLA (Ludhiana North) Madan Lal Bagga conducted a meeting with municipal corporation commissioner Shena Aggarwal on Wednesday. Mayor, MC chief inspect ongoing work to clean nullah Mayor Balkar Sandhu, along with Aggarwal, inspected the ongoing work to remove silt from the Buddha Nullah near New Kundanpuri area on Wednesday. Senior deputy mayor Sham Sundar Malhotra also accompanied the mayor.
Pune businessman arrested for bogus ITC claim from fake bills of ₹41 crore
The state GST department arrested Pune-based businessman Pravin Bhabutmal Gundecha for alleged bogus ITC claim from fake bills of ₹41 crore, an official statement from the probe agency said. He is the proprietor of a private metals company. While analysing a group of newly registered taxpayers by comprehensive analytic tools of Maharashtra GST and information available on GST portal, the department noticed the suspicious business activity amounting to more than ₹41 crore.
