Van Mahotsav: Now, UP govt revises plantation target to 37 crore

Uttar Pradesh will now plant 37 crore saplings in the ongoing Van Mahotsav from July 1 to 7 against 35 crore that the state had been planting for the past two years. Uttar Pradesh forest minister (in centre) Arun K Saxena chairing a review meeting on plantation with senior officials HoD Sunil Chaudhary (left) and PCCF B Prabhakar on Friday. (Sourced)

“Yes we have increased our target this year. We will plant over 37 crore saplings,” said state forest and environment minister Arun K Saxena who chaired a review meeting with officials of the forest and other departments on Friday. The minister chaired the meeting with representatives of the voluntary groups along with head of forest force Sunil Chaudhary.

The 1901 nurseries already have stock of over 52 crore saplings. During the day, urban development minister AK Sharma gave instructions to officials of all the 762 urban local bodies for identification and preparations of sites for plantation. Lucknow divisional commissioner Roshan Jacob also conducted a review meeting with chief conservator of forest Renu Singh, divisional forest officer Sitanshu Pandey and SDO, Mohanlalganj, Chandan Chaudhary.

Advance soil work on 72,912 hectares of land that has 8,439 plantation sites across Uttar Pradesh has been completed for the mega plantation drive between July 1 and 7.

Nodal officer for Van Mahotsav, additional principal chief conservator of forests Deepak Kumar, said all preparations for the event have been completed. The forest department has gathered 52.33 crore saplings at its district and divisional offices across the state, with contributions from different departments.

Out of the total saplings, the forest department itself prepared about 47.2 crore saplings, the horticulture department contributed 1.55 crore, the silk department 0.33 crore while 3.17 crore saplings came from private organisations.

These saplings include 18.60 crore teak and sheesham, 10.79 crore fruit plants like mango and guava, 5.75 crore medicinal saplings like drumstick and neem, 5.62 crore ornamental plants like amaltas and siris and 0.29 crore saplings for large banyan and peepal trees.

To ensure the success of Van Mahotsav, forest officials are working closely with local NGOs, schools, colleges, volunteer groups and social organisations. Efforts are also underway to promote awareness across the state to increase public participation in making Uttar Pradesh greener and protecting the environment.