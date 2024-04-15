 Varanasi to host wrestling tourney, athlete panel election this month - Hindustan Times
Varanasi to host wrestling tourney, athlete panel election this month

ByHT Correspondent, Varanasi
Apr 15, 2024 07:34 AM IST

Around 350 men and 150 women wrestlers from 25 states will participate in the tournament to be organised in three categories

A national-level wrestling tournament, Federation Cup (Senior), will be organised in Varanasi from April 24 to April 26 under the aegis of Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), said the association’s president, Sanjay Singh, here on Sunday. He also said Varanasi would host an election for the Athlete Commission on April 24 in which top seed players from 25 states will participate.

WFI president Sanjay Singh in Varanasi on Sunday (HT)
Around 350 men and 150 women wrestlers from 25 states will participate in the tournament to be organised in three categories. The WFI president said Shri Sarveshwari Group Sansthanam Devasthanam Avadhoot Bhagwan Ram Leprosy Seva Ashram Padav in Varanasi was the organiser of the Federation Cup (Senior), who venue is Maharaj Vibhuti Narayan Singh Indoor Stadium of the BHU.

The Varanasi wrestling association’s vice-president, Rajiv Singh Ranu said that the election for the Athlete Commission will be held in a hotel in Varanasi on April 24.

Also, the WFI president is likely to visit Kyrgyzstan on April 16 in view of the Olympic qualifying events, which are scheduled to be held in Bishkek Kyrgyzstan. As many as 17 wrestlers from India will try to meet the Olympic quota in the qualifying events.

Varanasi to host wrestling tourney, athlete panel election this month
