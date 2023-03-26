Varanasi’s Anaj Bank starts free grains scheme for nomads

The Anaj Bank (foodgrains bank) here launched its Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Anna Yojana for nomads, including “Bansphor” and “Nat” communities, on Sunday. Under the scheme, the needy people of these communities will be given grains for free. A member of the nomadic community receiving a packet of grains in Varanasi on March 26. (HT photo)

Started by a local NGO Vishal Bharat Sansthan, the bank has two types of account holders—those who deposit grains in it and those who receive grains for free from it. It gives grains to the needy and ensures that no one remains hungry.

DIG, Varanasi range, Akhilesh Chaurasia inaugurated the scheme. He also gave away Anaj Bank passbooks and grains to 45 families of “Bansphor” community and five families of “Nat” community.The DIG also inaugurated a seminar ‘Hunger: International Problem and Prevention’ and garlanded a statue of Netaji Bose at Subhash Mandir in Lamhi.

Congratulating the Anaj Bank team, Chaurasia said, “Social service gives as much satisfaction as no other work does. I will always be associated with the ‘Pet Bharo’ campaign of Anaj Bank.”

“The women of “Bansphor” community make article from bamboo and camp on the roadside in a slum in Lamahi area,” said the Anaj Bank founder Dr Rajeev Shriguruji. “Through this, it is tough for them to arrange food for even 15 days,” said Rajiv Srivastava of Sansthan.

“The nomads living along the road in Lamahi and adjoining areas were provided passbooks on the occasion. Through these passbooks, they would be given grains, salt, oil, soyabean etc. every 15 days. There is also provision of biscuits and gram for children,” Srivastava added.

Special guest NP Singh said, “The Anaj Bank not only guarantees freedom from hunger, but also prevents people from going towards crime.” Prof Raghavendra ji Dubey of Sanskrit University also participated in the programme as a special guest. The programme was coordinated by Archana Bharatvanshi, the managing director, Anaj Bank.