Vehicle without HSRP? Hefty penalty rule starts today in UP

Vehicle owners across Lucknow and other Uttar Pradesh districts will face penalties of up to ₹10,000 from Thursday if their vehicles are not fitted with High Security Registration Plates (HSRP), with enforcement set to intensify. Vehicles without HSRP will also be denied Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificates, making compliance mandatory for road use. Representational image (Sourced)

The rule applies mainly to vehicles purchased before April 1, 2019. Officials said denying PUC certificates will effectively bar such vehicles from being used legally. Earlier, a ₹5,000 penalty was imposed for non-installation of HSRP, but the added restriction on PUC certification has increased the financial burden on defaulters.

Data from the regional transport office (RTO) in Alambagh shows low compliance in Lucknow, especially among older private vehicles. Of the 20.50 lakh private vehicles registered till March 31, 2019, only 6.72 lakh, about 32.80%, have been fitted with HSRP so far.

Among commercial vehicles registered before the same cut-off, 35,820 out of 90,375 vehicles, or 39.63%, have installed HSRP, indicating slightly better compliance than private vehicles.

Officials said all vehicles registered up to March 31, 2019, must install authorised HSRPs, while those registered after April 1, 2019, are required to have pre-fitted plates. Compliance in the newer category is significantly higher.

In the commercial segment, 1.37 lakh out of 1.37 lakh vehicles registered after April 1, 2019, or 99.46%, are already fitted with HSRP. Similarly, in the private category, 7.83 lakh out of 8.02 lakh vehicles, or 97.59%, have the plates installed.

Despite high compliance among newer vehicles, officials said the large number of older vehicles without HSRP remains a concern. Vehicle owners have been asked to install the plates to avoid penalties and disruption in obtaining mandatory documents.

Statewide compliance gap

Uttar Pradesh has around 3.12 crore vehicles registered before March 31, 2019, including private and commercial categories. Of these, only about 90.90 lakh vehicles, roughly 29.05%, have installed HSRP so far, leaving a majority non-compliant.