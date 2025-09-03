Viksit Bharat by 2047: Spread PM Modi’s message to grassroots, Yogi tells workers

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday urged BJP workers to spread PM Modi’s message of a “Viksit Bharat by 2047” to the grassroots, strengthen the organisation up to booth level, and make the Seva Pakhwada a success. UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath (HT File Photo)

Addressing party functionaries here he said that the BJP programmes were guided by the spirit of ‘Nation First’ and not self-interest.

“Ensure smooth conduct of all events during the Seva Pakhwada, including blood donation camps, health camps, Swachhata Abhiyan, Namo Marathon, distribution of aids to the differently abled, plantation drives under Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam, and exhibitions on PM Modi and Pt Deendayal Upadhyaya,” he urged workers.

The BJP will launch a state-wide Seva Pakhwada from September 17, the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, till October 2, Mahatma Gandhi’s birth anniversary.

A workshop on the campaign was held at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan on Wednesday, attended by chief minister Yogi Adityanath, BJP state president Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary, deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, BJP National Yuva Morcha president and campaign co-convenor Tejasvi Surya, and organisation general secretary Dharampal Singh.

The CM stressed promoting “Vocal for Local” to empower artisans and boost exports, banning single-use plastic, and making cleanliness a way of life. He said that Uttar Pradesh had created a record by planting 36 crore saplings in a single day this year and 240 crore in the past eight years, increasing the state’s forest cover.

Tejasvi Surya hailed Yogi Adityanath as India’s most popular CM, praising the development works in UP and called for greater youth participation in the upcoming polls.

Deputy CMs Maurya and Pathak underlined that PM Modi’s leadership had lifted 25 crore people out of poverty and enhanced India’s global stature, while BJP State president Bhupendra Chaudhary said the campaign reflected BJP’s dual commitment to politics and public service.

Organisation general secretary Dharampal Singh detailed the schedule of Seva Pakhwada: blood donation and cleanliness drives from September 17, health camps across the state till September 24, intellectual dialogues and film screenings on PM Modi on September 19–20, Namo Marathon on September 21, Deendayal Jayanti programmes and plantation drives on September 25, honouring distinguished persons and aid distribution to the differently-abled on September 27–28, and cleanliness and khadi promotion on October 2.