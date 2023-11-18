Warmer-than-usual November in UP; Meerut, Kanpur coldest at 12 degrees

LUCKNOW Many UP cities have seen a dip in temperatures, but so far it has been a warmer-than-usual November in the state. Lucknow on Friday recorded maximum and minimum temperatures of 30.2 and 16 degrees Celsius, respectively, which were 1.8 and 3.3 degrees above normal, as per India Meteorological Department (IMD) that has already predicted above average temperatures this month in most parts of India. Muzaffarnagar saw a minimum of 12.6 degrees, which was 3.1 degrees above normal, Najibabad 13, Churk 14.1, Fursatganj and Sultanpur 14.6 degrees. (Pic for representation)

“Meerut and Kanpur City recorded the lowest temperature so far at 12 degrees Celsius. But this is 0.6 degrees above normal,” said Mohd Danish, Lucknow Met incharge.

The weatherman predicted mist/shallow fog in the morning in Lucknow and mainly clear sky later in the day. The maximum and minimum temperatures will be around 30 and 16 degrees Celsius, respectively. The weather was likely to be dry over the state.

