We have achieved all our 100-day targets, says UP CM
LUCKNOW Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said his government had achieved all the targets set for first 100 days and expressed confidence that his ministerial colleagues would be able to achieve all future targets.
He announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would dedicate the 296-km-long Bundelkhand Expressway to people next week. Officials aware of the development said the expressway would be inaugurated on July 12.
In a tweet, the Chief Minister’s Office stated that the construction of the expressway had been completed and Uttar Pradesh was the first state in the country to have five new expressways.
“We don’t believe in making speeches. We did what we promised. We have achieved all our targets set for the first 100 days…I am sure all our ministerial colleagues will achieve targets set for the future in a time-bound manner,” said the chief minister while speaking to media persons on completion of what he called 100 days devoted to service, security and good governance.
A short film highlighting the achievements of the state government was also screened at the event organise at Lok Bhavan here. Deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak were also present on the occasion.
The Yogi 2.0 government, following its installation on March 25, 2022, had set targets for the first 100 days, six months, one year, two years and five years. It implemented 97 out of 130 promises listed in the BJP’s 2022 UP poll Sankalp Patra. “The remaining 33 promises too would be implemented in the next two years. A target to provide 10,000 jobs in 100 days was set and the same has been achieved,” said the CM.
Adityanath began his address referring to the BJP’s victories in 2022 UP assembly elections, in the election to the state legislative council from local body area and the by-election to the Azamgarh and Rampur Lok Sabha seats. He said while the BJP was setting new records of victory, the SP and BSP were nowhere. “This is for the first time that the Congress is without any member in the legislative council,” he added.
He listed achievements that included implementation of e-vidhan to make proceedings of the state legislature paperless, portal for pensioners, action against the mafia and removal or lowering of volume of 1.20 lakh loudspeakers in UP.
“Before 2017, Uttar Pradesh faced crisis of identity. The state has the potential of becoming the growth engine of India and would have to play an important role in India becoming a five-trillion dollar economy. In the first few days itself, the UP government had worked out targets by dividing departments into 10 important sectors to make the state a trillion-dollar economy in five years,” stated Adityanath.
The chief also referred to the formation of 18 groups of ministers and said GoMs were touring and camping in 18 divisions to oversee implementation of schemes. He said every group of ministers had covered two divisions till now.
Adityanath said property worth ₹844 crore of the mafia had been confiscated in the past 100 days and the total property confiscated till now was worth ₹2,925 crore (in five years). He also used the occasion to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for distributing ODOP products as gift to heads of G7 nations recently.
Singapore govt urged to halt hanging of Punjab-origin Malaysian drug trafficker
Kuala Lumpur: Anti-death penalty activists in Malaysia urged Singapore's government on Monday to halt the execution of a convicted Indian-origin Malaysian drug trafficker this week, the second in less than three months. The Anti-Death Penalty Asia Network delivered a statement to Singapore's embassy urging that Kalwant Singh, who was convicted in 2016 of bringing heroin into Singapore, execution be suspended to allow him an opportunity to file for clemency. It said the death penalty has done little to stop drug traffickers and organised syndicates.
HC dismisses plea alleging Sirsa dera chief replaced with ‘dummy’
Chandigarh: The Punjab and Haryana high court on Monday dismissed a plea seeking direction to establish “authenticity” of Dera Sacha Sauda head Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, who is out on parole. The plea from Ashok Kumar and 18 others, all dera followers from different parts of Punjab and Haryana, was dismissed by a bench of justice Karamjit Singh saying it “lacked merit”.
Punjab & Haryana HC seeks status report on corruption case against former minister Sangat Singh Gilzian
Punjab and Haryana high court (HC) on Monday sought a status report on the probe in a corruption case against former forest minister Sangat Singh Gilzian, after he moved a plea seeking quashing of the FIR. The FIR was registered on June 6 by the Punjab vigilance bureau under sections of Prevention of Corruption Act and criminal conspiracy. Gilzian's predecessor in the Congress regime, Sadhu Singh Dharamsot, has been arrested in the case.
Drugs case: HC bench recuses from hearing Majithia’s bail plea
Chandigarh: A Punjab and Haryana high court bench on Monday recused from hearing the bail plea of Shiromani Akali Dal leader and former minister Bikram Singh Majithia, nearly a month after it had reserved the plea for final orders. Majithia had approached high court seeking bail on May 23. He is lodged in the Patiala jail. In his plea Majithia had argued that there was no credible and legally admissible material against him.
Moose Wala murder: Former SAD minister’s nephew escapes minutes before police raid his house
Former Shiromani Akali Dal minister Nirmal Singh Kahlon's nephew, Sandeep Singh alias Sona, for whom a manhunt has been launched in connection with the murder of Punjabi singer-turned-politician Sidhu Moosewala, managed to flee minutes before the police reached Sandeep, a panchayat officer of Hargobindpur's house. Ludhiana police had raided his house in Dadujod village in Fatehgarh Churian of Gurdaspur, on Sunday. Family members, including his 80-year-old father, claimed to have no clue about his whereabouts.
