WEF Davos meet: U.P. to give push to state’s global branding

The Uttar Pradesh government has sent a high-level delegation to the World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting commencing in Davos (Switzerland) on January 14 to give a big push to the ‘Brand UP’ globally. Enthused by the mega success of the Global Investors Summit held last year, the U.P. government is expecting more investment proposals from global majors during the World Economic Forum, said a state government spokesman. (For Representation)

A spokesperson for the state government said, “Under the visionary leadership of chief minister Yogi Adityanath, the Uttar Pradesh government has decided to do branding of the state among the global players at Davos in an impressive manner. First time, a separate pavilion of Uttar Pradesh (Promenade-49) will showcase flagship schemes and dedicated policies of the state. The role of Invest UP—as an investment promotion and facilitation agency powered by the state government of Uttar Pradesh—will be showcased.”

“The WEF is being held at Davos from January 14 to 19, during which various B2B and B2G meetings are to be organised. Enthused by the mega success of the Global Investors Summit held last year, the U.P. government is expecting more investment proposals from global majors during the World Economic Forum,” he said.

“A separate FDI policy that is providing concessions, exemptions and rebates to the overseas as well as ‘Fortune 500’ companies, the UP government has several other advantages that will attract big corporates houses from across the world. The huge population base of Uttar Pradesh provides a vast market potential to the global companies. The expanding GDP base makes it an attractive destination for the industries. The important landmarks like the Taj Mahal and now grand Ram Temple at Ayodhya, Kashi Vishwanath Temple and other tourist places have given strength to Brand UP,” he added.

“Uttar Pradesh has maximum expressways (40% of the total expressways in India) to connect industrial hubs and roadways network which is second largest network in the country (more than 4 lakh km) and is also known as expressway state. The vast network of expressways and roadways connects business hubs with domestic markets,” the spokesman said.

“Uttar Pradesh, which has now emerged as second largest economy of the country, contributing 9.2% to the national GDP, has improved law and order. Speedy redressal of complaints and conducive policies for industry and developing industrial development authorities like BIDA & GIDA on Noida lines to spur and accelerate industrialisation have made Uttar Pradesh most preferred investment destination in India as well as for global fortune 500 companies,” he said.

“The Uttar Pradesh government is providing investors online investment facilitation through portals like ‘Nivesh Sarathi’—investor relationship management system— and ‘Nivesh Mitra’—a single window clearance system to make investments in the state. The state possesses considerable natural resources, a substantial workforce, and top-tier, world class infrastructure conducive to the flourishing of various industries and mega events like Global Investor Summit and MotoGP, which have spearheaded the state on the international map,” the spokesman said.

“Solar, infrastructure, logistic, food processing and IT & electronic manufacturing policies of UP open door for investment in the state. The availability of land at important places connected with road and dozens of domestic and international airports makes UP a suitable and most favoured destination for the overseas companies,” he added.

“The participation in WEF will not only showcase one of the best industry friendly policies along with 28 plus sectoral policies of UP before the world but will also provide a platform to share the success stories as well as attract global business community to bring in investment to the state,” he said.