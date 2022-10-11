When Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav shared stage with political rivals

Samajwadi Party (SP) patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav had the rare ability to share the stage with leaders who were considered his political rivals at one time, if the political situation so demanded.

For instance, leaving their bitter political rivalry behind, Mulayam Singh Yadav and Bahujan Samaj Party president Mayawati shared the stage for the first time in 25 years in Mainpuri on April 19, 2019. This was just a few weeks after Mulayam’s son Akhilesh Yadav had sewn up a poll pact with the BSP for the Lok Sabha elections.

The two leaders, accompanied by Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, sat side by side even as the crowds cheered the alliance. Mulayam introduced Mayawati to SP workers and asked them to touch her feet to show their respect. Mayawati praised Mulayam and urged the people to vote for him as he was ‘a real backward’.

Welcoming Mayawati on her visit to Mainpuri on that day of April 2019, Mulayam said: “I have respected her always and stood for her. She (Mayawati) had also supported me in the hour of need.” Mayawati stood up as Mulayam returned to his seat after the address.

Mulayam Singh Yadav went on to win the Mainpuri seat.

Mulayam had joined hands with Kalyan Singh in Etah in 2009 despite both being ideologically poles apart on the Ram Janmabhoomi issue.

Kalyan Singh won the Etah Lok Sabha seat as an independent candidate with support from the Samajwadi Party after Singh moved out of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and was on way to forming his own party.

However, their friendship ended after the 2009 Lok Sabha polls because Mulayam found it tough to explain his ties with Kalyan Singh to Muslims.

