Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Will win UP elections next year, says SP chief Akhilesh Yadav
Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav. (File photo)
lucknow news

Will win UP elections next year, says SP chief Akhilesh Yadav

Predicting his party’s victory on 350 seats in the assembly elections, he said no one trusted the EVMs. At a training camp for party workers in Jhansi, Yadav said that even in the United States, the presidential elections were held through ballot papers and the counting lasted for several days
By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 08:23 AM IST

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav said on Thursday that his party will win the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections next year with a big margin and then will work on abolishing voting through electronic voting machines (EVMs).

Predicting his party’s victory on 350 seats in the assembly elections, Yadav said no one trusted the EVMs. At a training camp for party workers in Jhansi, Yadav said that even in a country like the United States, the presidential elections were held through ballot papers and the counting lasted for several days.

Also Read | Budget passed in UP Assembly; House adjourned sine die

“Everyone trusts voting through ballots but it cannot be brought back as of now. We will win UP first and then Samajwadi people will be the first to discard the EVMs,” he told reporters. He did not elaborate on how his party would convince the election commission on the issue.

Yadav said the farmers did not want the three farm laws, yet the Central government was adamant on enforcing them. “The farmers will become labourers on their own fields,” he said, adding that the laws were passed forcibly in Rajya Sabha where the BJP did not enjoy a majority.

He alleged that the BJP government forcibly passed the farm laws in the Rajya Sabha despite the fact that it did not have majority there. “BJP wants to kill democracy. In UP also, in the legislative council, where the SP has majority, the government ignored it and got the bills passed there,” he said.

Akhilesh said the contest in UP elections would not be as close as in Bihar, but one sided. The grand alliance was set to form the government but the BJP did not allow this to happen. In UP, he said, the BJP would face a debacle. “SP will win 350 seats,” he said.

Police officials have created a list of village watchmen and noted down their mobile numbers.(HT photo)
lucknow news

Village watchmen to help UP cops in peaceful conduct of panchayat polls

By HT Correspondent, Prayagraj
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 09:02 AM IST
  • A meeting of cops and village watchmen was held at the Soraon police station on Wednesday in this regard.
Jayant Choudhary said BJP leaders were wary of 'upsetting' farmers and their bid to 'placate' them was visible through party posters.(HT Photo)
lucknow news

RLD’s Jayant Chaudhary asks BJP leaders to join farmers’ stir or lose polls

By S Raju | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Meerut
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 08:14 AM IST
  • Jayant called upon farmers to show their unity to the government, which he alleged was trying to “disgrace and defame” the movement against the farm laws.
Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath speaks during the Budget Session of UP Assembly, in Lucknow, Wednesday, March 3, 2021. (PTI Photo/Nand Kumar)(PTI03_03_2021_000070A)(PTI)
lucknow news

Budget passed in UP Assembly; House adjourned sine die

PTI, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 05:24 PM IST
The government presented the last budget of its current tenure last week with an outlay of 5,50,270.78 crore.
Security personnel check for bombs in the premises of the historic Taj Mahal, in Agra, Thursday, March 4, 2021. (PTI Photo )
india news

Man detained for Taj Mahal hoax bomb call, may have mental health illness: Cop

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 06:13 PM IST
After the threat call to 112 emergency response number of the Uttar Pradesh police at around 9am, nearly 1000 tourists were evacuated from the Taj Mahal.
A replica of Ayodhya’s Ram Temple. (HT Archive)
lucknow news

Uttar Pradesh: Trust buys two plots near Ram temple complex in Ayodhya

By Pawan Dixit
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 11:59 AM IST
A survey is also underway of the adjoining properties for the expansion of the temple land. A list of all houses in the area is being prepared to ascertain ownership of the properties
Crackdown on Illicit liquor trade ahead of the festive season and polls in UP. Representative use(Sanjeev Kumar/HT Photo)
lucknow news

UP roadside eateries, dhabas on radar in drive against illicit liquor

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 10:50 AM IST
  • An excise department official said that besides checking suspicious dhabas along the highways, the stock available at excise shops will be verified in the drive against illicit liquor trade.
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath said his government's welfare policies were non-discriminatory.
lucknow news

Muslims’ share in welfare schemes more than share in population: Yogi Adityanath

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 10:30 AM IST
  • The Muslim population in UP is 17-19%, but their share in the benefits of welfare schemes is 30-35%,” claimed the chief minister.
Representational Image. (HT file photo)
lucknow news

UP pollution control board to review industries on Ganga’s banks

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 10:09 AM IST
According to board officials, the review will begin in April and is expected to continue till June. Reportedly, there are over 1,000 registered industries situated on the banks of the Ganga in UP. Most of these industries are situated in the Kanpur-Prayagraj belt
The girl fainted while playing after having her meal, the education officer claimed she choked on a berry seed. Representational photo
lucknow news

UP class 1 girl dies after choking on berry seed, principal suspended

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 08:05 AM IST
  • The girl’s body has been sent for a post-mortem examination and the report is awaited.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath(ANI)
lucknow news

Uttar Pradesh: Rahul, Priyanka slam state govt over law and order situation

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 06:04 PM IST
"Under the BJP rule, Uttar Pradesh is becoming worse day by day. Such disorder in law and order spares none -- it is a curse for every community,” Rahaul Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi with the hashtags #Hathras #Bulandshahr.
Budget session of UP Assembly, in Lucknow. (ANI photo)
lucknow news

UP Assembly ruckus: Ruling and opposition benches trade charges

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 04:09 PM IST
Ruling party members alleged that cases against terrorists were withdrawn during the previous regime, while the opposition benches trashed the claim and said cases against "rioters" were withdrawn by the BJP government.
IndiGo, which has some 730 Airbus SE A320neo planes on order, laid off about 10% of its workforce due to the pandemic-driven slowdown.(REUTERS)
lucknow news

IndiGo’s Sharjah-Lucknow flight lands in Karachi after passenger falls ill, dies

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Lucknow
UPDATED ON MAR 02, 2021 01:34 PM IST
  • IndiGo said the passenger could not be revived and was declared dead on arrival by the airport medical team
NSA is an act that empowers the government to detain a person if the authorities are satisfied that he/she is a threat to national security or to prevent him/her from disrupting public order. (ANI)
lucknow news

CM Yogi Adityanath to invoke NSA against accused in Hathras murder case

ANI, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 11:20 AM IST
The deceased had filed a case against Gaurav Sharma in July 2018 for allegedly molesting his daughter at a village in the Sasni police station area on Monday, Uttar Pradesh police said.
File photo: Allahabad High Court.(ANI)
lucknow news

Woman accused of killing husband, can't be given child's custody: HC

By JItendra Sarin, Prayagraj
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 08:21 AM IST
  • The court observed that there was a possibility that the mother could be convicted and the adverse impact of the event, if it were to come to pass, would far outweigh the transitory benefit the minor would derive from her mother's care and company.
