Woman among six arrested in Ghaziabad for sharing sensitive info with Pak-linked number

Six people, including a woman, were arrested in Ghaziabad for allegedly filming and sharing sensitive information about security offices, investigative agencies and public places such as railway stations with a foreign number registered with the Pakistan country code, officials said on Sunday. The suspects had also installed a solar-powered CCTV camera in Delhi as part of the alleged espionage activity, police said. (For representation)

The suspects had also installed a solar-powered CCTV camera in Delhi as part of the alleged espionage activity, police said.

According to police, the accused have been identified as Suhail Malik, 23, a resident of Bijnor; Praveen, 19; Sane Iram alias Mehek, 25, a resident of Kaushambi in Ghaziabad; Raj Valmiki, 19, a resident of Auraiya; Shiva Valmiki, a resident of Badaun; and Ritik Gangwar, 23, a resident of Shahjahanpur.

“On Saturday, we received a tip-off about a gang suspected of filming public places and security establishments using mobile phones in Ghaziabad. The suspects were traced and arrested from Bhowapur in Ghaziabad,” said Raj Karan Nayyar, additional commissioner of police (law and order), Ghaziabad.

“When the suspects were interrogated and their electronic devices were scanned, it was found that they had sent multiple photographs to a foreign number. Suhail Malik had hired others to carry out the task,” he added.

A senior police officer involved in the investigation, speaking on condition of anonymity, said, “Preliminary investigation revealed that the foreign number carried Pakistan’s country code. However, efforts are underway to ascertain the exact location from where it is being operated.”

“They had installed a solar-powered CCTV camera outside Delhi Cantonment railway station. Investigation is underway to determine how many other places similar cameras were installed to monitor activity and send footage,” the officer added.

Police said the accused had been filming security offices, investigative agencies and public places for the past few months.

“They used to receive instructions through the same number and were paid for each task. Prima facie, it was found that they were paid ₹5,000 or more per assignment. Photographs of multiple locations across Delhi-NCR were found in the chats, although some had been deleted,” police said.

Investigators said the accused had come into contact with the number through a WhatsApp group and were tasked with recruiting more people to share sensitive information in exchange for money. Police said the information has also been shared with other investigative agencies.

The suspects have been booked under sections 152 (acts endangering the sovereignty, unity and integrity of India) and 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with sections 3 and 5 of the Official Secrets Act at Kaushambi police station.

Eight mobile phones were recovered from their possession and further investigation is underway, police said.