Woman jumps to death after hearing husband’s suicide news

GORAKHPUR: In a tragic incident, daughter of renowned psychologist committed suicide by jumping from the top of her residence in Civil Lines in Gorakhpur on Sunday morning. Locals rushed her to the district hospital, where doctors pronounced her dead on arrival. (Sourced)

She took this extreme step after hearing the news that her husband had committed suicide in a hotel room in Sarnath in Varanasi on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.

On Sunday morning, hotel employees in Sarnath informed the police about the incident. The police sent the body for postmortem examination and informed the family members in Gorakhpur.

SHO, Gorakhpur Cantonment, Randheer Mishra confirmed that when the family members were preparing to move to Varanasi, the doctor’s daughter climbed to the top and jumped. Locals rushed her to the district hospital, where doctors pronounced her dead on arrival. “Police have sent the body for postmortem,” Mishra said.

Reports said that the husband of the doctor’s daughter was employed in a private bank and had resigned due to pressure from bank officials. On Saturday, he left Gorakhpur for his village in Patna but instead travelled to Sarnath, where he checked into a hotel and took his own life. Police recovered his mobile phone, purse, rope, and a lighter from the hotel room.