Woman shot at while praying at temple in UP’s Mainpuri as stalker opens fire

Four years after she came face to face with a stalker who had fired in the air then, a 21-year-old woman was allegedly shot at and critically injured by him at a temple in Mainpuri city’s Bajaria area near her residence on Saturday morning, police said. Those near Rani Ka Mandir, a Shiv temple, were shocked to hear multiple gun shots at 8 am and when they rushed in, they found the woman identified as Divyanshi Rathore, a BSc student, in a pool of blood after being shot thrice in the stomach. Police at the temple where the crime was committed in Uttar Pradesh’s Mainpuri district on July 26. (HT photo)

She was admitted to Saifai Medical College and Hospital in a serious condition and was being operated upon, said additional SP, city, Arun Kumar Singh. A case was registered at Mainpuri’s Kotwali police station on a complaint by the woman’s brother.

The accused, identified as Rahul Diwakar, 28, who works as a private driver and lives in the same locality, fled the spot after committing the crime but was arrested soon after. He also suffered an injury in his leg in the police encounter, police said and added that the accused was already at the temple when the woman reached there alone to offer prayers.

For Divyanshi’s family, it was a repeat of what happened four years ago when the accused was booked. Out on bail, he continued to stalk the woman asking her to revive talking terms with him. However, the woman whose marriage has been fixed elsewhere did not do so and this enraged the accused, police said. Her family admitted that they had talking terms in the past but never had an affair.

“Rahul had targeted my sister four years ago too. An FIR was lodged but the matter subsided as time passed,” claimed the woman’s brother Yash Rathore while talking to local media after the incident. He admitted that living in the same locality, her sister and the accused were at talking terms in the past but it all ended as time passed.

“The accused used to stalk my sister asking her to marry him but my sister always turned down her offer. Now her marriage has been fixed elsewhere and this did not go down well with him,” Yash claimed. When asked about the 2021 incident, additional SP, city, Arun Kumar Singh said: “It is part of the investigation and we will not comment on it as of now.”

“The family has complained against Rahul Diwakar. He is under treatment at the district hospital and will be interrogated later. We will see what happened in 2021. For now, the girl was to be married elsewhere and was not ready to talk to the accused,” said ASP, city, Arun Kumar Singh. Meanwhile, locals claim that four years ago, it was a dispute over parking which brought the accused and the victim face to face during which the accused had fired in the air.