Women looted in moving train, FIR registered
Four women, who were travelling from Jammu to Varanasi in two sleeper coaches of Begampura Express, were looted between Bareilly and Rampur on the intervening night of Thursday and Wednesday. The incident happened on the moving train.
The FIR of loot has been lodged with Government Railway Police (GRP) station in Lucknow under Indian Penal Code section 392 on Wednesday when the train reached here in the afternoon.
GRP deputy inspector general (DIG), Saumitra Yadav confirmed that the FIR was lodged at GRP station, Charbagh on nil crime number and has been transferred to Bareilly for further investigation as the crime was committed in a moving train in the same region. He said the details of the victims have been shared with the officials concerned there.
According to reports, two women passengers Annapurna and Praveen, who were in sleeper coach 3 of the train, were looted near Milak railway station while the train was crossing Rampur at around 2.51 am on Wednesday. The second incident held with two other women Saibama and Gudiya of sleeper coach 5 while crossing Bitthaura railway station at around 3.10 am, said GRP official.
He said according to victims the miscreants fled after snatching their bags by pulling the stop chain. He said the miscreants pulled the chain of the train twice in twenty minutes between 2.51 am and 3.10 am. He said the passengers witnessed two people fleeing after pulling the chain and later the women discovered that their purse, bags and other belongings were missing. He said a woman of Lucknow has lodged the FIR in the matter while the complaint of three others have been clubbed in the same FIR and forwarded to Bareilly GRP for further investigation.
Thane’s ‘bhai’ is a family man, and a friend in need
Punjab cabinet committee formed to expedite job regularisation Bill
Udaipur killing: Prayagraj police on alert ahead of Friday prayers today
The police and local administration are in alert mode for the Friday prayers, especially after the gruesome Udaipur killing. Atala and adjoining areas had reported violence after Friday prayers on June 10. The police officials have however made it clear that despite normalcy returning in Atala and other areas, there was no reason to lower the guard in wake of the killing of a tailor in Udaipur.
Udaipur tailor murder an “act of terror,” says K’taka CM
Terming the brutal killing of a tailor in Rajasthan's Udaipur as an act of terror, Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday alleged there was a big international conspiracy behind the incident, and wanted the case to be investigated thoroughly. All those behind the incident including international organisations should be brought to justice and the guilty must be hanged, he demanded.
Harsha murder case: NIA searches over a dozen places in Karnataka
The National Investigation Agency on Thursday carried out searches at over a dozen places in Karnataka in connection with the murder of Bajrang Dal activist Harsha, an official said. Harsha (28), alias an active member of the Bajrang Dal, Harsha Hindu, was stabbed to death on February 20 due to his involvement in 'Gau Raksha' related activities.
