Won’t allow trials of GM mustard: Rakesh Tikait at Prayagraj kisan mahapanchayat

Published on Nov 06, 2022 10:13 PM IST

BKU leader Rakesh Tikait said that there was no reason why the GM mustard should be allowed into the country after objections from scientists from several countries.

BKU leader Rakesh Tikait during a road show before the Prayagraj kisan mahapanchayat on Sunday. (HT PHOTO)
ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj

Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) national spokesperson Rakesh Tikait on Sunday said he will not allow trials of genetically modified (GM) mustard proposed by the central government.

He was addressing a Kisan Mahapanchayat near Ghungroo intersection of Jhalwa in Prayagraj.

“The ministry of science and technology has approved the trial of GM mustard. Preparations are being made to conduct trials at two places, Shahjahanpur in Uttar Pradesh and Bharatpur in Rajasthan. We will not allow the trial, neither in Uttar Pradesh nor in Rajasthan,” Rakesh Tikait said.

“Is there a shortage of mustard in the country?” Rakesh Tikait asked.

Tikait claimed there will not be a dearth of crops if the government gives farmers the right price for their produce.

“You give the (right) price, the farmer will produce it and give it. In the coming time, the law of seeds will also come into effect in the country. Preparations are underway to give the right to make seeds to outside companies. Seed stations will be opened in the country and farmers who illegally sow seeds of companies will be fined and punished. Our agitation against all these things will continue,” he said.

“Before coming to the Centre, they talked about implementing the recommendation of Swaminath, which was never implemented,” he said.

He accused the Uttar Pradesh government of not coming good on its promise of clearing due of farmers before the start of the sugarcane season.

“Sugar mills have become operational, but farmers have not been paid,” said the farmer leader.

Tikait announced a demonstration in Lucknow on November 26 against the “anti-farmer policies” of the government, and called upon farmers from across the state to join it. He also supported the 61-day-long agitation against fee hike in Allahabad University, and said he will join the student movement at the varsity after the Lucknow protest.

Tikait said the country could be saved only through a mass movement but the opposition parties, which he described as weak, were not ready for it.

Despite anti-people policies, the ruling party is winning the polls, which is only possible through cheating, he alleged.

Rakesh Tikait further said that a 10-day Kisan Mahapanchayat will also be held in districts of Purvanchal (eastern U.P.) for creating awareness among farmers.

BKU national general secretary Rajveer Singh Jadaun and its national vice-president Balram Singh also addressed the farmers.

A huge crowd turned up for Rakesh Tikait’s road show as his convoy moved from Puramufti to Jhalwa. Supporters showered flowers on him and garlanded him multiple times during the road show for which traffic restrictions and diversions were in place.

(WITH PTI INPUTS)

