Work days under MGNREGS reduced: Udit Raj

Chairman of Unorganised Workers and Employees Congress, Udit Raj, on Sunday alleged that even as the labourers in villages faced economic crisis since the onset of the Covid, there had been a steady reduction in the number of work days under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS).

He also alleged that nearly 10% people did not get work as per their demands or they did not get their wages. Raj, a Congress leader, said this at a press conference at the UP Congress Committee office here. He further alleged the government cut the budget for MGNREGS for 2023-24 by 34% as against the previous year’s budget.

“The Congress is raising the voice against the Modi government over the cut in the MGNREGS budget,” Udit Raj said. Attacking the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Udit Raj alleged the BJP and the RSS due to their divisive policies and complicated economics wanted to create an India of rich people and another of the poor. He further alleged the BJP wanted to deprive the most backward Dalits of their political emancipation.