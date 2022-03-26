Yogi Adityanath asks officials to prepare action plan for next 100 days

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday directed senior state government officials to prepare an action plan for the next 100 days, six months and a year to achieve the government’s targets.

A day after taking oath for his second term, Yogi Adityanath was addressing the bureaucrats during a meeting at Yojana Bhavan in Lucknow.

Officials should be accountable to the public, he said, directing them to give a momentum to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a New Uttar Pradesh of New India.

The officials should try to achieve all the targets set in the BJP’s Lok Kalyan Sankalp Patra (manifesto) within five years, he said.

The budget for the financial year 2022-23 should be prepared keeping in view the Union budget for 2022-23 and the Lok Kalyan Sankalp Patra-2022, he said.

The BJP government aimed to make Uttar Pradesh the number 1 state and economy of the country. Team UP will have to work with full commitment, he said.

Ten primary sectors should be identified to turn the state into a $1 trillion economy, he said.

The chief secretary will do a weekly review and the chief minister a fortnightly review, Yogi Adityanath added.

Warning of strict action against slack officers, the chief minister said the state government is following a policy of zero tolerance against corruption.

Mentioning his first tenure, Yogi said dealing with the earlier government’s misrule had been a challenge.

Within five years, the BJP government established good governance, he said.

“Now, in the coming five years, we will compete with the achievements made by the government in the first tenure. My government will strengthen good governance for the progress of Uttar Pradesh,” he said.

Asking officials to be present in their offices on time to redress people’s grievances, he said they should take quick decisions on public issues.

Files should not remain pending for long, he added.

Technology should be used to ensure that the benefits of state government schemes reach the common people, he said.

Laying stress on implementation of the e-office system, he said all the departments should implement citizens’ charter and all the works should be digitised.

The chief minister said rural development will be among the state government’s priorities.

The rural secretariat system should be strengthened and the recruitment of panchayat assistants completed, he said.

As the state government has recruited large number of women police constables, they should be deputed for field work, he said.

Yogi Adityanath also said the district nodal officers should review development projects and welfare schemes regularly with the minister in-charge of the district. The officers should collect feedback from the people and send their reports to the CM office regularly, he said.

With the financial year 2021-2022 nearing completion, all departments should thoroughly review the status of their annual targets.

If Centre has not released its share of funds for any scheme, officials must immediately contact the Central government and get the funds released, he said.

The officers should pay attention to revenue collection to fund development and welfare schemes. The process should be simplified for tax payers, Adityanath said.

Emphasising on the security and empowerment of the women and girls, he said the Mission Shakti programme has been launched.

The progress of various welfare schemes should be updated on CM-Dashboard- Darpan Portal and the details of the state government personnel should be mentioned on Manav Sampada Portal, he said.

The chief secretary, the Revenue Board chairman, the agriculture production commissioner, the additional chief secretaries, principal secretaries and secretaries of various state government departments attended the meeting.

