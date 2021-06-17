Yogi Adityanath begins touring Uttar Pradesh districts to feel people’s pulse, review schemes

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath is beginning his visits to the districts of the state after completing his tours to all 18 administrative divisions in a bid to feel the people’s pulse and take stock of the implementation of government schemes at the grassroots level ahead of the 2022 assembly elections.

The ministers of his government have been already asked to camp at the development block levels to connect with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers and review the projects there.

The chief minister, who was in his home district Gorakhpur on Wednesday and Thursday, is scheduled to visit Ballia and Varanasi on Friday.

In Gorakhpur, he visited hospitals and reviewed development works.

“Yes, the chief minister’s programme for visits to all the districts is being worked out. He is scheduled to visit Ballia and Varanasi on Friday. He will visit other districts, too, in the coming weeks,” an official spokesman said.

Ballia is the home district of leader of Opposition in the assembly and Samajwadi Party MLA Ram Gobind Chaudhary while Varanasi is the Lok Sabha constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Chaudhary represents Bansdeeh assembly constituency in Ballia.

Although a detailed programme for the chief minister’s visit to Ballia is being given final shape, those aware of the developments said he would visit a village, speak to the beneficiaries of government schemes and meet public representatives, besides reviewing Covid-19 management, development works and the law and order situation.

In Varanasi, he is scheduled to visit a community health centre, meet public representatives, review development projects and the law and order situation, inspect the Rudrakh convention centre, visit Kashi Vishwanath temple and take stock of the Kashi Vishwanath corridor project before coming back to Lucknow.

“Mass contact is very important in politics. When the chief minister visits districts in the coming weeks, he will obviously meet the people and his party workers there. The UP government’s ministers are already touring and camping at the block level as part of the BJP’s strategy. The CM’s tours will have a different meaning and will obviously mark the preparations for the 2022 assembly elections,” said SK Dwivedi, former head of the department of political science, Lucknow University.

Ram Gobind Chaudhary said he had no information about the chief minister’s proposed visit though he should have been informed about the same in accordance with the protocol. Chaudhary alleged the chief minister’s tours were an attempt to divert attention from developments in the BJP.

“These visits now have no meaning. The BJP governments at the Centre and in the state have failed in Covid-19 management. The people of the state have suffered a lot. The farmers are upset as procurement centres are not procuring wheat. I am getting calls from farmers from different places that they are waiting in the rain but their wheat is not being procured at the procurement centres. The BJP obviously wants to divert attention from the failures of its government as it prepares for the 2022 assembly elections in the state,” said Chaudhary.